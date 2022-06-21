Shockers lose OCC final to MV Dodgers

VANDALIA — For the second consecutive Sunday, the Shockers played a tournament championship bout in the immediate Dayton area.

Unfortunately for the Post 142 baseball club, in the Ohio Crossroads Classic finale, the result was the same with a two-point defeat.

This time, on Sunday at Vandalia Butler High School, the Miami Valley Dodgers doubled up the Shockers 4-2 —after Waverly went 3-0 in pool play, and one of those three triumphs was a 6-2 tripling up of those same Dodgers on Saturday.

A report on the Shockers’ weekend wins appeared in Tuesday’s edition of The Portsmouth Daily Times.

Now 9-4, the Shockers return to tournament play —and return to the Dayton vicinity —for Friday thru Sunday’s Best of Ohio Showcase.

As for this past Sunday, the Shockers’ starting pitcher Alex Boles —like Valley’s Carter Nickel in their 2-0 loss in the title tilt of the Buckeye Wood Bat Classic —tossed a complete game and more than threw well enough to win.

The Waverly Tiger Boles battled, and bulldogged, his way to 1-2-3 innings in the first and sixth — and faced four Dodgers apiece in innings two, four and seven.

He allowed only two earned runs on five hits and five walks, while striking out seven and keeping the Shockers within striking distance.

But two Shocker errors in the third frame, and four of Boles’ five bases on balls in the fifth, paved Post 142’s downfall.

The Dodgers combined a single, two errors and two fielder’s choices for their unearned runs in the third.

That erased the Shockers’ 1-0 lead, as Miami Valley combined four walks, a single and a sacrifice fly for its two earned runs in the fifth.

That broke the 2-2 tie, as the Shockers scored single runs in innings one and four.

In the first, leadoff L.T. Jordan was hit by a pitch, stole second base, and scored on a two-out single by Weston Roop.

After the Shockers went down 1-2-3 in the second and third, they scored again in the fourth —when Ben Nichols singled, advanced on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a two-out Dax Estep RBI-single.

Peyton Harris then singled for Shockers on the corners, but they were left stranded there —just like Roop was at first in the first.

But, that was just the beginning of Shockers doubling as ducks on the proverbial pond.

In the fifth, Tre Edler with a walk and Jase Hurd and Nichols with singles loaded the bases, but back-to-back centerfield flyouts ended that threat.

In the sixth, Estep singled and Harris hit into a 6-4 fielder’s choice —but this time the 4-2 Shocker deficit remained intact, thanks to inning-ending flyouts to right.

Finally, in the seventh, Waverly’s only baserunner was Nichols with a two-out single.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Waverly-Post-142-shocker-logo-1-1-7.jpg

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved