Shockers go 3-1 at Ohio Crossroads Classic

VANDALIA — For the second time in as many mid-June weekends, the Shockers Post 142 baseball bunch competed in a Dayton-area tournament.

And, for the second time, the Shockers steamrolled through pool play from Friday evening and on Saturday —before ultimately losing in Sunday’s championship game of the Ohio Crossroads Classic.

This time, after three pool-play wins over the opening two days by at least four runs apiece, the Shockers were doubled up in Sunday’s tilt at Vandalia Butler High School —4-2 by the Miami Valley Dodgers.

On Friday at Wittenberg University, the Shockers tripled up Genoa City (Wisc.) 9-3 —before back-to-back Saturday wins at Vandalia Butler, by first doubling Midwest Mayhem 13-6 before tripling the aforementioned Dodgers 6-2.

But Miami Valley vanquished the Shockers in the return bout for Sunday’s championship —as the Pike County-based squad is now 9-4.

Waverly went 3-2 at the Buckeye Wood Bat Classic in the same Dayton-vicinity the weekend prior, and play in the Dayton area again this upcoming weekend — at the Best of Ohio Showcase from Friday thru Sunday.

Against Genoa City from Friday, the Shockers struggled some early — going down 1-2-3 in innings one and four, while scoring single runs in stanzas two and three.

But they scored once more in the fifth, followed by four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh —while Genoa generated just one run in the third and two more in the sixth.

Weston Roop paced the Shockers at the plate, by leading the way with two hits — including a seventh-inning two-run double.

Dax Estep added a run-scoring double in the second to get Post 142 on the scoreboard, as the Shockers’ smallest advantage after that was 2-1 — following frames three and four.

Estep also pitched the final two innings, and struck out the Genoa side in the seventh 1-2-3.

He faced seven batters, and the only baserunner he allowed was on a two-out sixth-inning error.

Waverly’s Peyton Harris pitched into the sixth for the win, allowing two earned runs on only two hits —despite hitting one batter and walking five with only a single strikeout.

One of those hits allowed was his final faced batter —a sixth-inning RBI-triple.

In Saturday’s five-inning affair against Midwest Mayhem, the Shockers stormed back from deficits of 3-0 after one inning, 3-1 after two, and finally 5-3 following three.

Zane Trace’s Tre Edler, in earning the mound win with relieving Valley’s Carter Nickel after the opening inning, allowed only three runs over the final four frames —but only one of which was earned.

Both hurlers allowed three runs apiece on four hits and one walk each with no strikeouts, as Edler even hit a batter.

But the Shockers got their offensive assault underway with their final two at-bats —batting around and scoring five runs apiece.

Roger Woodruff went for three singles from his designated hitter spot, while four other Shockers — leadoff L.T. Jordan, Harris, Estep and Roop —rapped out two hits apiece.

Harris and Estep combined for three doubles, including two by Harris, as his two-run two-bagger and Ben Nichols’ two-RBI single highlighted the five-run fourth for the 8-6 advantage at that point.

Estep amounted three runs batted in, including his fifth-inning double.

Woodruff and Valley’s Hunter Edwards added RBI-singles in the fifth.

In Saturday’s seven-inning outing against the Dodgers, Woodruff went the distance for the win —allowing only two unearned fifth-inning runs, as he overcame nine hits given up with only a third-inning leadoff walk and six strikeouts.

He faced four batters apiece in innings one and three, saw the minimum three in innings two and four, and recovered from his fifth-frame effort with a 1-2-3 sitdown in the sixth.

The Dodgers’ two-hole hitter had three singles and was stranded three times, as Miami Valley’s only inning with multiple men left on base was its seventh.

And, those were only at first and second — and with Waverly leading 6-2.

The Shockers scored single runs in innings one, three and finally four —and added three insurance runs in the seventh, pulling away from their slim 3-2 edge.

Jordan led the way with two hits as five others added one apiece, as Jordan had an important sacrifice fly for a last-inning marker.

Roop in the first, Harris in the fourth, and Nichols in the seventh all had RBI-singles —as Edwards in the seventh and Alex Boles in the fifth also added basehits.

