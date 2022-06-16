Post 23 Jrs. hold off Post 142

WAVERLY — The Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors team came away winners in a wild one on Wednesday — defeating the Waverly Post 142 Junior team 13-12 in eight innings.

With Post 23 leading 9-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Post 142 out-scored Post 23 8-2 in the final one-and-a-half innings to force extras.

Not looking to lose the game, Post 23 posted two runs in the top of the eighth and held Post 142 to just one run in the bottom to escape with the narrow victory.

Aodhan Queen led the Post 23 Juniors at the plate, going 4-of-5 with a team-high four RBI and a home run.

JD Matiz had three RBI for Post 23 as seven different Post 23 batters collected a hit in the win.

The Post 23 Juniors improve to 7-2 overall and face South Webster on Friday at noon.

BOX SCORE

Post 23 0 1 0 7 1 0 2 2 — 13 10 3

Post 142 0 1 1 0 1 4 4 1 — 12 14 3

Post 23 hitting

JD Matiz 1-2, 3RBI

Nathaniel Berry 0-2, 2R

Rowdy Watkins 1-2, R

Owen Young 1-5, R, RBI

Jakob Tipton 0-4, R, BB

Aodhan Queen 4-5, 3R, 4RBI, HR

Zac Roth 0-2, 2R, 2BB

P. Krebbs 1-2, RBI

K. Salyers 1-2, R, 2RBI

B. Kessinger 1-3, RBI

L. Scurlock 0-2, R

J. Clevenger 0-0, R, BB

Rhyan Queen 0-1, R, BB

Post 23 pitching

JD Matiz 4IP, 5H, 2ER, 1BB, 5K

Rowdy Watkins 2IP, 4H, 5ER, 3BB, 1K

K. Salyers 1IP, 5H, 3ER, 1BB, 1K

Aodhan Queen 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 3BB, 2K

Staff Report

