Post 142 takes first meeting over Post 23

PORTSMOUTH — In the early season of summer legion baseball, Waverly Post 142 took the first of two meetings over Portsmouth Post 23 — defeating host Post 23 9-2 at Portsmouth High School.

It was Post 23’s opening game of South Central Ohio League play, while the Shockers of Post 142 improved to 3-0 against SCOL foes.

Post 142 combined for 13 hits as a team and scored in all but one inning.

Five different Post 142 players had an RBI in the victory, while Jase Hurd and Hunter Edwards each had a team-high three hits for the Shockers.

“Very pleased with our approach at the plate,” Post 142 coach Jonathan Teeters said. “We had a lot of quality at-bats, which normally results in putting runs on the board.”

Post 23 combined for nine hits as a team, but were unable to dent 142’s lead after the third inning. Cooper McKenzie and Holden Blankenship each had two hits for Post 23.

“Couldn’t get the big one. Had double digit hits and two runs, that doesn’t happen very often,” Post 23 coach Josh McGraw said. “We’ve got to find a way to make that happen and that’s just putting together better at-bats.”

Ben Nichols earned the win for Post 142 on the hill, allowing just one earned run and eight hits across five innings of work. Weston Roop entered in the sixth and allowed one hit in his relief outing.

“Ben giving us five in 95 degree weather was huge. We had a few snafus defensively but we rebounded well and made all the routine plays after,” Teeters said. “Weston coming in to close it off was nice to see. He’s really stepped his game up both on and off the field, he’s a leader for us.”

Post 23 falls to 2-3 overall after splitting double headers with Raceland (Ky.) and Lincoln County (W.Va.) earlier this week. They’ll head to Hillsboro this weekend to compete in their Wooden Bat Tournament.

“There are some pieces. We’ve got to get used to a certain velocity of pitching, you might be in a league where you’re not going to see 85 (mph) — but you will in legion ball. We have some kids who see that two or three times a week. I think the other kids will catch up, just need to see some pitching,” McGraw said.

Post 142 improves to 6-3 overall with the victory and will compete in the Crossroads Classic Tournament.

“Headed to the Crossroads Classic Tournament this weekend. Excited for us to compete. We have a team that enjoys the game, enjoys being good teammates and enjoy competing,” Teeters said.

Post 23 and Post 142 will meet again on June 28 at Waverly in their second meeting in SCOL play.

***

BOX SCORE

Post 142 1 2 0 1 3 1 1 — 9 13 2

Portsmouth 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 9 2

Post 142 hitting

LT Jordan 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB

Jase Hurd 3-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB

Ben Nichols 0-4, BB

Weston Roop 2-5, RBI

Tra Swayne 0-4, BB

Dax Estep 1-3, R, BB

Peyton Harris 2-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Trey Edler 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Hunter Edwards 3-3, R, RBI

Post 23 hitting

Holden Blankenship 2-4, 2R

Isaiah Kelly 1-3

Cooper McKenzie 2-2, 2BB

Caeleb McGraw 1-3

Tyler Brammer 0-2, RBI

Blake Stuntebeck 1-2

Brock Kitchen 1-3

Daewin Spence 1-3

Hunter Thomas 0-2, BB

Pitching

Ben Nichols (142) 5IP, 8H, 1ER, 5K, 3BB (W)

Weston Roop (142) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 1K, 0BB

Drew Bragg (23) 1IP, 2H, 2ER, 1K, 4BB (L)

Tyler Duncan (23) 3H, 1ER, 2K, 2BB

Cam Carpenter (23) 8H, 5ER, 2K, 1BB

Portsmouth Post 23’s Tyler Duncan allowed three hits and one earned run across three innings of relief during Wednesday’s SCOL contest versus Waverly Post 142. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_IMG_3224-1.jpg Portsmouth Post 23’s Tyler Duncan allowed three hits and one earned run across three innings of relief during Wednesday’s SCOL contest versus Waverly Post 142. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Waverly Post 142’s Ben Nichols (14) went five innings and earned the win for Post 142, allowing one earned run on 80 pitches versus Portsmouth Post 23. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_IMG_3241-1.jpg Waverly Post 142’s Ben Nichols (14) went five innings and earned the win for Post 142, allowing one earned run on 80 pitches versus Portsmouth Post 23. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Waverly Post 142’s Hunter Edwards went 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored in Post 142’s 9-2 win over Portsmouth Post 23 in SCOL play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_IMG_3201-1.jpg Waverly Post 142’s Hunter Edwards went 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored in Post 142’s 9-2 win over Portsmouth Post 23 in SCOL play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved