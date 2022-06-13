Shockers runners-up in Wood Bat

DAYTON — The Post 142 Shockers, simply put, acquitted themselves quite well with wooden bats this past weekend.

That’s because the Waverly-based baseball unit, competing in the Best of Ohio Buckeye Wood Bat event in the immediate Dayton area, ended up as the runner-up — going 2-1 in pool play prior to winning its bracket semifinal on Saturday, and before losing 2-0 in Sunday’s championship game.

They split Thursday’s pool play pair at Action Sports Center, before winning Friday’s final pool play tilt against Turn 2 Baseball — by a count of 8-7 at Vandalia Butler.

Back at Butler for Saturday’s bracket bout, the Shockers shut Springfield Armoloy out 4-0 —before being blanked by Turn 2 Groski 2-0 at Newton High School.

“Proud of our guys for how hard they played over the weekend,” said veteran Post 142 coach Jonathan Teeters. “We faced a D-1 signed arm in the championship game and just couldn’t get anything going offensively. Carter Nickel really tossed the ball well for us in that game. They barreled maybe a couple balls, one for a hit, and managed to manufacture two.”

The 3-2 four-day tally takes the Shockers’ record to 4-3, as they were off on Monday — before traveling to Hillsboro Post 129 on Tuesday for an SCOL contest.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

The Shockers scored four runs apiece in innings two and four, and built an 8-1 advantage on Turn 2 in Friday’s affair —before Turn 2 turned the tide with three runs apiece in innings six and seven.

Waverly was the home team on the scoreboard, and Turn 2 had a runner on third and trailing 8-7 in the seventh, but Shockers reliever Weston Roop got the necessary three outs — in the form of a 6-4-3 double play, and finally a groundout against the opposition’s three-hole hitter.

Roop faced four batters in the seventh, and gained the save with allowing only one hit.

Peyton Harris pitched into the last for the Shockers towards the win, allowing all seven runs on seven hits as four of those markers were earned.

He hit one and walked five while striking out five, and left baserunners stranded along the way.

From innings two through five, he saw 13 Turn 2 hitters, allowing only singles in the second, fourth and fifth —sandwiched around a 1-2-3 inning in the third.

Harris left runners on the corners in the opening inning after Turn 2 scored once, then left another on in scoring position in the sixth.

Jase Hurd had three hits including a two-out bases-clearing double in the second for the 4-1 lead, as the Shockers combined two walks, a hit batsman and a fielder’s choice for their first four runs.

Hurd had two more RBI in the fourth on his first of two singles, as Hunter Edwards added a two-run, two-out single in the fourth for the 8-1 edge.

The Shockers batted completely around in the fourth, and bounced back from a 1-2-3 third frame.

They then loaded the bases in the sixth leading 8-4, but failed to score.

Harris helped his cause with two singles, as Carter Nickel and Hunter Hauck had singles in the fourth —then scored on Hurd’s double.

L.T. Jordan had the Shockers’ only other hit with a first-inning single, but was walked with the bases loaded and two outs in the second —which ultimately made a difference in the game.

In Saturday’s bracket game, the Shockers scored a 4-0 shutout —with a run in the first followed by another in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

It was a memorable day for Zane Trace standout Ben Nichols —both at the plate and on the mound.

Offensively, he drove in two runs with two doubles —and scored twice.

On the mound, he pitched a complete-game two-hit gem, allowing one walk while hitting no batters —and struck out a hefty 15.

The only Springfield baserunners were a one-out walk in the second, a single and stolen base by Houseman in the fourth, and finally on back-to-back at-bats with a single and a Shocker error in the fifth.

But Nichols nailed it down, retiring the final nine batters he faced.

The Shockers scored all the runs they needed for the win in their initial at-bat.

Jordan reached on an error to lead off, and two outs and two batters later, Nichols knocked him in unearned with his first double.

In the fourth, Nichols led off and reached on an error, stole second, and then scored on a two-out single by Zane Trace teammate Tre Edler.

In the fifth, Waverly made it 4-0 by combining three consecutive one-out hits —doubles by Roop and Nichols and an RBI-single by Piketon’s Tra Swayne.

Besides Nichols, Edler and Swayne had two hits each —along with third-inning back-to-back singles by Jordan and Hurd.

Harris and Alex Boles, both of Waverly, both drew third-frame walks.

Harris battled for Nickel, the Valley standout who got the pitching start —and enjoyed a stellar performance in the championship game.

He too tossed a complete-game two-hit gem, as both runs were earned and he struck out six.

Nickel notched outs on nine of his first 10 hitters, allowing only a two-out third-inning double.

He later retired nine of his final 10, giving up a one-out single in the sixth.

Groski got single points in innings four and five —following leadoff basehits and one-out 6-3 RBI-groundouts.

In the fourth, it was a leadoff single, a stolen base, a 4-6 fielder’s choice, and then the first groundout to short —while the fifth was a leadoff double and then the run-scoring groundout two batters later.

The Shockers struck out 17 times, as baserunners proved to be few and far between.

In fact, the only Shockers to see the basepaths were Roop reaching on an error and Nichols with a walk in the first, Roop with a walk in the fourth, Hurd with a double in the sixth, and Harris on an error and Edwards with a hit batsman in the seventh.

