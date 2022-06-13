Post 23 Jrs. take Kickoff Klassic

CHILLICOTHE — The Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors team capped off a busy weekend in Ross County with an eventual championship win in the 2022 Kickoff Klassic for area 15U legion teams.

After dropping their first game to the eventual runner-up Chillicothe Post 757 on Friday, the Post 23 Jrs. rattled off five-straight victories in the tournament — including over 757 by a 4-3 score in Sunday’s championship game at VA Memorial Stadium.

During their five-game win streak in their final five games, Post 23 outscored their opponents 40-25 — with their largest win of the weekend being a 14-7 victory over Granville in their fourth game.

It’s the first time since 2019 that the Post 23 Jrs. have won the Kickoff Klassic.

Post 23’s Jakob Tipton threw a complete game in the 4-3 win over Chillicothe in the championship game, allowing just two hits and no runs across the final six innings.

Isaak Tipton gave Post 23 its final run with an RBI single in the seventh inning, breaking a 3-3 tie that had been in place since the third frame. Isaak Tipton’s go-ahead hit scored Rowdy Watkins who reached via a one-out single.

Owen Young and Isaak Tipton also had RBI hits for Post 23 as part of their three-run third. Kolton Salyers, Nathaniel Berry, and Isaak Tipton all scored runs for Post 23 during the third.

Holding a 6-2 record following their successful weekend in Chillicothe, the Post 23 Juniors will host Chillicothe Post 757 on Tuesday (June 14) at Wheelersburg, travel to face Waverly Post 142 on Wednesday (June 15), and host Jackson Post 81 on Thursday (June 16) in their next three contests.

The Portsmouth Post 23 Junior team went 5-1 in the Kickoff Klassic, winning the championship game 4-3 over Chillicothe Post 757 at VA Memorial Stadium.

Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

