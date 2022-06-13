Paints conclude 5-game sweep of Mill Rats

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, completed a five-game sweep of the Johnstown Mill Rats with a 6-1 win Sunday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Chillicothe (8-3) started quickly, with two runs in the first. Santrel Farmer walked to leadoff the ballgame, advancing to third on a single by Jeron Williams. Ben Gbur then singled, knocking home Famer for the game’s first run. Williams scored on a sacrifice fly by Tim Orr, making it 2-0. With two outs, Nate Dorinsky doubled, scoring on a single by Mike Sprockett, putting the Paints in front 3-0.

The Paints made it 4-0 in the second inning. Williams walked with two outs, advancing to third on an errant pickoff throw and scoring on play when the throw to third went wide.

Johnstown (4-7) got its lone run in the bottom of the fourth. Joe Alcorn singled, advancing to second on a stolen base and third on a wild pitch. A balk brought him home, cutting the Paints’ lead to 4-1.

Chillicothe scored another in the sixth, Connor Ashby led off with a single, later scoring from first on a two-out single by Gbur, his second RBI hit of the game. The Paints finished the scoring with a run in the seventh when Dorinsky singled to lead off the inning, later scoring on a double by Sprockett, making it 6-1.

Paints’ starting pitcher Sebastian Escobar (1-0) got the win, allowing just one run on three hits, walking one and striking out nine over seven innings. Cruz McFadden pitched the final two innings for Chillicothe, securing the Paints’ fifth consecutive win.

Chillicothe is off Monday, they start a two-game series with the Miners Tuesday night in Beckley, W. Va.