Lynn and Simpkins earn MSC coaching honors

Mid-South Conference announced coaching honors for the 2021-2022 Esports season on Monday, May 23. Head Coach Travis Lynn and Assistant Coach Dane Simpkins were recognized.

Coach Lynn earned the 2022 Coach of the Year award from MSC Esports. This is Lynn’s fourth season with SSU Esports and second season as head coach after taking the role in fall 2020. Prior to being head coach, Lynn was assistant coach for the team and specialized in Rocket League. He remains the Rocket League coach alongside his Head Coach, faculty and Shawnee Game Conference chair duties.

Under his leadership this season, the Bears earned MSC championships for three titles in both fall and spring micro-seasons, totaling six MSC championship wins overall. Lynn has also led the Bears to a national championship title in NACE Hearthstone last year, and several playoffs appearances in various other games.

Coach Simpkins earned the 2022 Assistant Coach of the Year award from MSC Esports. This is his first year as Super Smash Bros. coach, alongside being an Americorps VISTA role in the Kricker Innovation Hub. He began as a member of the team, who returned after his 2022 graduation to help the team reach new heights as their coach.

Under his direction, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team earned two MSC championships in their titles; from the fall 2021 and spring 2022 micro-seasons, respectively. Simpkins’s Smash Bros. team also reached playoffs for their NACE season in spring 2022, emerging from regular season undefeated. Two members of Simpkins’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team received All-Conference honors from Mid-South alongside him.

Full information on the 2021-2022 season’s All-Conference honors can be found at https://www.mid-southconference.org/article/11024.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at www.twitter.com/SSUBears and www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit www.givetossu.com/bear-club and www.givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.