Shockers split 1st 2 in Wood Bat

DAYTON — The Shockers, simply put, split with wooden bats on Thursday.

That’s because the Post 142 Waverly-based baseball team, taking part in the Buckeye Wooden Bat event in Dayton — won one and lost one on the day’s docket.

Playing at Action Sports Center on Thursday and into midday, the Shockers stormed back for an 8-6 victory in the opener, followed by a narrow nightcap loss of 4-3.

Waverly played Miami Valley Prospects in its first bout, but Bo Jackson Elite Silver got the better of the Shockers in the second.

The Shockers, whose split leveled their record to 2-2, was set to play two more games on Friday afternoon —with weekend play permitting as well.

Against MVP, the Shockers fell behind 6-0 —as Alex Boles was beset by allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts through his four innings pitched.

But, only three of those Prospect points were earned —as Miami Valley scored twice in the top of the first, three times in the second, and once more in the third.

But Boles did strand a runner at second in the opening inning, another at first in the second, and the bases loaded in the third — as Post 142 got a key first out (9-3-5) on the bases.

Boles then gave up a one-out walk in the fourth, as he faced four Prospects in that stanza.

Malik Diack then relieved Boles in the fifth, and despite walking the bases loaded with two outs, escaped another jam.

He walked his fourth and final batter in the sixth following his defensive assist for the first out, but bounced back —this time with the Shockers leading 8-6 —with two of four strikeouts to end the game.

He saw 10 Prospects, and didn’t allow a hit to them.

The Shockers scored eight consecutive runs for the six-inning comeback win, tallying four points apiece in the third and fifth —and batting around in the process both times.

The Shockers loaded the bases themselves in the opening inning, including a Jase Hurd single, but it wasn’t until the third and following five consecutive outs in which Waverly got the tide turned.

Hurd had three hits including a third-inning double and a two-run fifth-frame single, and scored a team-high two runs.

Valley’s Hunter Edwards added a two-run double in the third, as he also doubled in the fifth.

Edwards, L.T. Jordan, Weston Roop and Estep all had two hits apiece, as Roop drove in two runs —on singles in the third and fifth.

Diack singled in the fifth for his cause, as he was the winning hurler thanks to the four-run fifth.

Against the Silver, this time the Shockers scored twice in the third and once in the fifth for a 3-0 lead, but finally the Silver got to Shocker starting pitcher Trevor Fike — for three runs on three singles in the fifth.

With West’s Fike still in for the sixth, the Silver combined a leadoff hit batsman, a passed ball, and a two-out triple by Spencer to take its 4-3 edge.

The only Shockers baserunners of their final eight at-bats were Hurd with a one-out walk in the sixth and Edwards on a two-out walk in the seventh.

The Shockers stranded runners at first and second in the first, at second in the third, and with the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth frames.

Jordan and Hurd in the third scored runs, as did Estep in the fifth.

Roop, Estep and Hunter Hauck had two hits apiece —as Roop’s RBI-single crossed the two third-frame markers.

Fike threw well on the mound, working the opening six innings and allowing two earned runs on five hits with one third-inning walk —as he fanned five and retired 11 of the opening 13 batters he faced.

Hauck pitched a 1-2-3 seventh stanza, but the Shockers sent just three batters to the plate in their last chance.

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

