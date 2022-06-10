PDT Sports Podcast — Teresa Ruby

WHEELERSBURG — Fresh off winning the program’s second Division III state championship in Akron, Wheelersburg softball coach Teresa Ruby joined the PDT Sports Podcast for an interview.

In the podcast, Ruby discussed the 2022 state championship team, playing softball and basketball at Clay and later Morehead State, how she got into coaching and the heights of her coaching career, how girls sports have changed for the better, and much more.

To listen, visit https://youtu.be/ijE7OFDLfcM.

If you like the interview, feel free to share with your friends or those who might want to hear from one of the most successful coaches in Scioto County history.

