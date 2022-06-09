Posted on by

2022 all-Ohio Valley Conference baseball team


First Team

Daewin Spence, Portsmouth

Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth

Drew Roe, Portsmouth

Tyler Sammons, Fairland (Player of the Year)

Brycen Hunt, Fairland

Alex Rogers, Fairland

Cooper Cummings, Fairland

Zane Loveday, Gallia Academy

Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy

Cole Hines, Gallia Academy

Trevor Kleinman, Ironton

Jon Wylie, Ironton

Nate Bias, Ironton

Isaiah Kelly, Rock Hill

Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill

Hayden Blankenship, Chesapeake

JD Daniels, Chesapeake

Blaine Freeman, South Point

Connor Harrison, Coal Grove

Coach of the Year

Michael Hill, Fairland

Honorable Mention

Vinnie Lonardo, Portsmouth

Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth

Niko Kiritsy, Fairland

Blaze Perry, Fairland

Dalton Merson, Gallia Academy

Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy

Peyton Aldridge, Ironton

Brady Moatz, Ironton

Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill

Trenton Williams, Rock Hill

Johnathon Brammer, Chesapeake

Nick Wright, Chesapeake

Nakian Dawson, South Point

Brayden Hanshaw, South Point

Landon Davis, Coal Grove

Owen Johnson, Coal Grove

