2022 all-Ohio Valley Conference baseball team

First Team
Daewin Spence, Portsmouth
Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth
Drew Roe, Portsmouth
Tyler Sammons, Fairland (Player of the Year)
Brycen Hunt, Fairland
Alex Rogers, Fairland
Cooper Cummings, Fairland
Zane Loveday, Gallia Academy
Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy
Cole Hines, Gallia Academy
Trevor Kleinman, Ironton
Jon Wylie, Ironton
Nate Bias, Ironton
Isaiah Kelly, Rock Hill
Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill
Hayden Blankenship, Chesapeake
JD Daniels, Chesapeake
Blaine Freeman, South Point
Connor Harrison, Coal Grove
Coach of the Year
Michael Hill, Fairland
Honorable Mention
Vinnie Lonardo, Portsmouth
Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth
Niko Kiritsy, Fairland
Blaze Perry, Fairland
Dalton Merson, Gallia Academy
Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy
Peyton Aldridge, Ironton
Brady Moatz, Ironton
Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill
Trenton Williams, Rock Hill
Johnathon Brammer, Chesapeake
Nick Wright, Chesapeake
Nakian Dawson, South Point
Brayden Hanshaw, South Point
Landon Davis, Coal Grove
Owen Johnson, Coal Grove