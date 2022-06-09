2022 all-Ohio Valley Conference softball team

First Team
Madison Perry, Portsmouth (Player of the Year)
Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth
Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth
Faith Phillips, Portsmouth
Katie Born, Portsmouth
Isabell Melvin, Rock Hill
Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill
Shay Matney, Rock Hill
Nevaha Hackwork, Rock Hill
Keegan Moore, Ironton
Graycie Brammer, Ironton
Bella Sorbilli, Ironton
Emily Weber, Ironton
Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy
Abigail Hammons, Gallia Academy
Kaylee Salyer, Fairland
Katie Pruitt, Fairland
Kayleigh Murphy, Coal Grove
Rylee Harmon, Coal Grove
McKenna Brown, Chesapeake
Alli Stidham, South Point
Coaches of the Year
Kristen Bradshaw, Portsmouth
James Dyer, Ironton
Carrie Blagg, Rock Hill
Honorable Mention
Madison Ankrom, Portsmouth
Olivia Ramey, Portsmouth
Abby Morrison, Rock Hill
Charlee Long, Rock Hill
Kylie Miller, Ironton
Aubrey Ferguson, Ironton
Mo Meadows, Gallia Academy
Grace Trunace, Gallia Academy
Ally Shepherd, Fairland
Katie Dehart, Fairland
Katie Deeds, Coal Grove
Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove
Hannah Webb, Chesapeake
Jaelyn Adkins, Chesapeake
Kodee Langdon, South Point
Olivia Perkins, South Point