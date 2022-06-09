Posted on by

2022 all-Ohio Valley Conference softball team


First Team

Madison Perry, Portsmouth (Player of the Year)

Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth

Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth

Faith Phillips, Portsmouth

Katie Born, Portsmouth

Isabell Melvin, Rock Hill

Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill

Shay Matney, Rock Hill

Nevaha Hackwork, Rock Hill

Keegan Moore, Ironton

Graycie Brammer, Ironton

Bella Sorbilli, Ironton

Emily Weber, Ironton

Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy

Abigail Hammons, Gallia Academy

Kaylee Salyer, Fairland

Katie Pruitt, Fairland

Kayleigh Murphy, Coal Grove

Rylee Harmon, Coal Grove

McKenna Brown, Chesapeake

Alli Stidham, South Point

Coaches of the Year

Kristen Bradshaw, Portsmouth

James Dyer, Ironton

Carrie Blagg, Rock Hill

Honorable Mention

Madison Ankrom, Portsmouth

Olivia Ramey, Portsmouth

Abby Morrison, Rock Hill

Charlee Long, Rock Hill

Kylie Miller, Ironton

Aubrey Ferguson, Ironton

Mo Meadows, Gallia Academy

Grace Trunace, Gallia Academy

Ally Shepherd, Fairland

Katie Dehart, Fairland

Katie Deeds, Coal Grove

Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove

Hannah Webb, Chesapeake

Jaelyn Adkins, Chesapeake

Kodee Langdon, South Point

Olivia Perkins, South Point

