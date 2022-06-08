Shockers win 2-1 over Circleville

PIKETON — Carter Nickel and Hunter Edwards, two Valley High School standouts, certainly did their jobs as summertime Shockers on Tuesday.

That’s because Nickel on the mound and Edwards at the plate played key roles for the Post 142 baseball team —as the Pike County club captured a 2-1 SCOL home-opening win over visiting Circleville at Piketon High School.

After a 13-3 season-opening loss at Lancaster Post 11 on Saturday, the Shockers bounced back against Circleville —as Tuesday’s tilt marked the league lidlifter.

With the ace and Valley senior-to-be Nickel getting the nod, he didn’t disappoint —pitching a complete-game three-hit gem, as his second-inning allowed run was unearned.

Circleville combined a leadoff hit batter, a one-out walk and two groundouts for that 1-0 lead — as Nickel did hit two while walking two.

However, he struck out six, retired Circleville 1-2-3 in innings one and five, and faced the minimum three batters in cantos three and six.

Nickel stranded a runner at second in the second, runners on the corners in the fourth, and finally the Circleville leadoff runner after his single in the seventh.

The same Circleville runner Coffey was caught stealing second twice —after a walk in the third and hit by a pitch in the sixth.

With two outs in the second, the Shockers scored their two runs —as Peyton Harris had a walk, Edwards added a single, and Piketon’s Malik Diack doubled them both in.

That trio of Shocker baserunners came consecutive in that inning, as Edwards added another two-out single in the fourth — followed by Harris hitting a single in the sixth.

Weston Roop recorded a two-out single in the third for the Shockers’ only other basehit.

Diack drew a two-out walk in the fourth behind Edwards, as Jase Hurd had a one-out walk in the fifth.

The Shockers’ scheduled SCOL bout, against visiting Chillicothe on Wednesday, was postponed due to impending, and incoming, inclement weather —with a makeup date yet to be determined.

They are now scheduled to play —from Thursday thru Sunday —at the Buckeye Wooden Bat Tournament in Dayton.

