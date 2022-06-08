Burg’s Doerr decides on Rio

WHEELERSBURG — Wheelersburg recent graduate Casey Doerr is opening the door to his collegiate track and field career —joining the growing list of Pirate products, both male and female, for the University of Rio Grande.

That’s because Doerr, in a recent signing ceremony at Wheelersburg High School, officially announced his intention to run — and jump — for veteran head coach Bob Willey’s RedStorm.

Doerr was flanked by his parents Bryan and Jan-Michael Doerr; members of the Wheelersburg High School and University of Rio Grande men’s track and field coaching staffs; and several other family members, Pirates teammates and friends.

Doerr decided to connect himself to the Pirate pipeline to Rio Grande, in which Wheelersburg’s girls program has already sent several student-athletes to run, jump and throw —and perform well.

“I went on a visit to Rio, saw the campus and I really liked it. And I like the coaches there and they wanted me to do track, and I enjoy track,” said Doerr. “I am excited about this opportunity.”

Doerr did high jump as a Pirate with a personal record of six feet, and may continue to do so at Rio Grande, but he made his best marks as a speedster Pirate — particularly as a member of Wheelersburg’s sprint relay units.

This season, he joined underclassmen Eric Lattimore, Ethan Glover and Eli Jones as Southern Ohio Conference champions and regional qualifiers in the 4x100m relay —making it two seasons in a row for the regional meet, after his sophomore season was unfortunately canceled because of the coronavirus threat.

He ran the anchor leg of the Pirates’ 4x200m quartet, which also included Jones, fellow senior Brock Brumfield, and either Glover or fellow senior David Brown.

Brumfield and Brown and Jones joined Doerr for the SOC runner-up to West with the 4x200m.

Lattimore, Glover, Brumfield, Jones and Doerr did the job for the 2021 Wheelersburg football team as well —all key contributors with plenty of speed, as the Orange and Black boasted another SOC II championship and was the Division V regional runner-up after knocking off Ironton in the semifinals.

“There was chemistry there with those guys,” said Doerr. “We all knew each other from football.”

At Rio Grande, Doerr does whatever the Redstorm staff should tell him to do.

“I’m not sure what they (Rio Grande) are going to have me do as far as relays or sprints, but I’m not too picky,” he said. “Whatever they want me to do, I will do.”

Doerr did reflect on his time as a Pirate, as it took two years for him to fully showcase what he could.

“It was really disappointing to not have the one season (2020), and my freshman year there were jumpers ahead of me that were going to graduate. Since then, I’ve done really well and I love track,” he said.

And now, two true years of jumping and sprinting have indeed opened Doerr’s door to the University of Rio Grande.

“I just want to maximize what I can do and test myself to see what I can get my PRs (personal record) to. And really try to compete and get to work to see what these coaches see in me,” he said. “I am not out there trying to impress people, I can just go out and jump and enjoy track.”

Doerr said he plans to major in Education, with the goal of becoming a History teacher.

Wheelersburg High School senior Casey Doerr, seated center, announces his intention to compete in track and field for the University of Rio Grande. Seated with Doerr are father Bryan Doerr (left) and mother Jan-Michael Doerr (right). Standing are, from left, Wheelersburg High School assistant track and field coach Ryan Willis, Wheelersburg High School boys track and field head coach Derek Massie, University of Rio Grande assistant track and field coach Glen Queen, University of Rio Grande assistant track and field coach Jordan Cunningham and Wheelersburg High School assistant track and field coach Eugene Willoughby. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Casey-Doerr-signing-.jpg Wheelersburg High School senior Casey Doerr, seated center, announces his intention to compete in track and field for the University of Rio Grande. Seated with Doerr are father Bryan Doerr (left) and mother Jan-Michael Doerr (right). Standing are, from left, Wheelersburg High School assistant track and field coach Ryan Willis, Wheelersburg High School boys track and field head coach Derek Massie, University of Rio Grande assistant track and field coach Glen Queen, University of Rio Grande assistant track and field coach Jordan Cunningham and Wheelersburg High School assistant track and field coach Eugene Willoughby. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

Pirate bound for URG in T&F

By Paul Boggs [email protected]

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

