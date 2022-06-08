Doll named to NFCA All-Region team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Rio Grande senior designated hitter Zoe Doll is among those who have been named to the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association NAIA All-Region VI team.

The Minford native was a second-team selection.

Doll, one of six Rio Grande players named to the All-River States Conference first team, batted .360 with a team-high nine home runs and 51 runs batted in.

She also finished with 19 doubles, three triples and a .663 slugging percentage for head coach Chris Hammond, which finished 40-15 after going 1-2 in the Klamath Falls Bracket of the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

The NFCA announced honored 147 student-athletes from 62 schools.

Oregon Institute of Technology in Region IV and Saint Xavier in Region V led all schools with seven selections apiece, while two others — Columbia (Mo.) in Region II and University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in Region IV — had six players earn honors.

The only other player from an RSC member school to be honored was Indiana University Southeast third baseman Ellie Jackman who, like Doll, was named to the Region VI Second Team.

The awards honor student-athletes from the Association’s six regions with selection to one of two teams.

NFCA member head coaches nominate and then vote for the winners in their respective region.

If they were not already voted to an All-Region squad, conference Players and Pitchers of the Year from member institutions are added to the second team in their region, so long as they are nominated by their member head coach and receive votes.

The NFCA is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches.

Known for its highly-regarded All-Region and All-America awards, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels — from podcasts to a comprehensive drills database to in-person events and a National Convention.