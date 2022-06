CHILLICOTHE — Chillicothe Paints pitcher Nick Lallathin (Walsh University) has been named the Prospect League Pitcher of the Week for week 1.

The right-hander picked up wins in both games he made appearances in.

Pitching 10 innings across those two outings, Lallathin allowed just two earned runs on four hits, walked four and struck out 10.

Lallathin currently owns a 2-0 record, a 1.80 ERA, and is allowing opponents to hit just .121 against him.