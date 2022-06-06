Horschel’s eagle on 15 gives him the Memorial

DUBLIN — Billy Horschel sank a 53-foot eagle putt on the 15th hole at Muirfield Village to give him the cushion he needed for a four-shot victory to claim The Memorial Tournament on Sunday.

The putt went from one side of the green to the other before it found the cup on the par-5 15th to seal the deal for Horschel, who entered Sunday’s final round with a five-shot lead.

“If I was going to do something special, I was ready for it,” Horschel said after the win. “Making that was huge.”

There was a brief time when Aaron Wise closed the gap to two strokes, but Horschel’s heroics came at the right time.

“Like I said, that eagle on 15 was huge,” Horschel said. “Aaron had just made birdie so if I didn’t at least birdie it was down to two shots. So to make an eagle to go up four with three to play, that’s one you shouldn’t cough up, and I didn’t.”

The University of Florida product fired a 13-under par 275 to claim the $2.16 million prize, the largest of his career. The win, his seventh career on the PGA Tour, also gives him a three-year exemption to the tournament.

Wise tried to make a run on Sunday but his 71 was not enough. He birdied 9 and 10, then saved par on the 12th, but could not take advantage of Horschel’s brief struggle on 12.

Horschel’s streak of 49 straight holes without a bogey ended on the 6th, and he did not make his first birdie on Sunday until the 10th.

He gave up a bogey on the 12th that allowed Wise to close to within two shots.

Three holes later, Horschel slammed the door with the long putt.

“Having a five-shot lead, knowing it was mine to win, I really wanted to get the monkey off my back,” he added.

The win moves Horschel to 17th in the world rankings, and is his third in the past 15 months. He won the BMW PGA Championship, the Wentworth and the Dell Match Play.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Neimann each fired a 71 to finish in a tie for third place at 7-under par.

Notables Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth came in tied for 18th at 2 under par.

Duduit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Del-Duduit-PIC.jpg Duduit