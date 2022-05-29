SSU softball season review

With the 2022 Softball season in the book, time to look back at the incredible year that the program had in the first season under head coach Sam White.

The first piece that stands out is to records between last season and this season. Last season the Bears won a total of 8 games out of the 38 games that they played in. They matched that total in the first 8 games and even more as they would win 11 games in a row going into Mid-South Conference play. That 11-game win streak, that win streak was the longest win streak in the last 10 years, the Bears had a combination of big wins as well as close wins. When it came to MSC games, the Bears would almost double their wins going 11-22 against conference teams.

Secondly, the Bears would compete against ranked teams this season. The Bears would play four ranked opponents this season in the conference. Shawnee would have their opportunities to win some of these games just running out of innings to do so, but the Bears would come out on top when they would travel to Freed-Hardman University taking one game against one of the top three teams in the nation, also the Lions are the last remaining team from the Mid-South remaining in the National Tournament.

When ask about the season this is what coach Sam White said, “This team was special for many reasons. It was apparent from the first practice they wanted to improve. Our staff is proud of how the seniors bought in and led us to their best season!” With the improvements that were seen this season, the future is very bright for this program.