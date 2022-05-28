Lady Pirates headed back to state: Wheelersburg defeats Portsmouth West in Region 11 final

CHILLICOTHE — A full version of this story will be available later and in the Tuesday print edition of The Daily Times with photos, quotes, and more details on the Region 11 final.

The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates are headed back to Akron.

For the second-straight season, the Lady Pirates are Division III, Region 11 champions — defeating Portsmouth West 9-2 in an all-Southern Ohio Conference regional final.

Wheelersburg combined for eight hits on the day — exactly half of which were home runs.

Junior Macee Eaton tied her personal record with three home runs in the 9-2 win, while sophomore Rileigh Lang sent a 3-run bomb over the outfield fence in the Lady Pirates’ five-run fifth.

Two of Eaton’s HRs were solo shots — the first and the last — while her middle blast was a two-run shot that jump-started Wheelersburg’s fifth.

AndiJo Howard earned the win in the circle for Wheelersburg, allowing five hits and two earned runs.

West sophomore Emily Moore drove two of Howard’s pitches over the outfield fence at Unioto for the Lady Senators’ two runs in the regional final.

The Lady Senators finish the season 26-3 and are the Division III, Region 11 runner-up.

Wheelersburg (will face Cardington-Lincoln in the Division III state semifinals at Akron Firestone Stadium on Friday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m.

***

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg 0 2 1 0 5 1 0 — 9 8 0

Portsmouth West 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2 5 3

Wheelersburg hitting

Catie Boggs 1-3, BB

Haley Myers 1-4, R

Macee Eaton 3-3, 3HR, 4RBI

Rileigh Lang 2-4, HR, 3RBI

Lyndsay Heimbach 1-4, R

Portsmouth West hitting

Emily Moore 2-3, 2HR, 2RBI

Kaylor Pickelsimer 1-3

Abi Boland 1-3

Maci Bradford 1-3

Pitching

Sydney McDermott (PW) 7IP, 8H, 6ER, 2BB, 11K (L)

AndiJo Howard (W) 7IP, 5H, 2ER, 0BB, 1K (W)

The 2022 Wheelersburg Lady Pirates softball team won the program’s second-straight Region 11 championship, defeating Portsmouth West 9-2 in the Region 11 final at Unioto High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Burg-softball.jpg The 2022 Wheelersburg Lady Pirates softball team won the program’s second-straight Region 11 championship, defeating Portsmouth West 9-2 in the Region 11 final at Unioto High School. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Wheelersburg defeats Portsmouth West in Region 11 final

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved