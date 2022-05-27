Jenkins jumps way to state

CHILLICOTHE — No amount of rainfall, not even amid a downpour on Thursday, was going to rain on Ava Jenkins’ regional parade.

That’s because Jenkins, determined to post a personal high jump record and qualify for the state track and field meet next Friday, jumped through hard rain and wind —and wound up punching her ticket to the coveted state event.

By clearing a PR of five feet and two inches, Jenkins —just before a burst of rain unloaded upon Chillicothe’s Herrnstein Field —jumped her official way into the final four of the girls high jump, as she finished fourth with that 5-2.

Jenkins joins now Northwest graduates Shea Patty of 2017 and Hayden Wamsley of 2021 as Lady Mohawk high jumpers to compete at the state meet —which returns for the first time in three years to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

That will be on Friday (June 3) bright and early at 9:30 a.m. —and hopefully the weather will be much more cooperative than what it was on Thursday in Chillicothe.

The high jump, with the final four ladies already ensured state qualifying tournament tickets, was suspended at 6:20 p.m. —due to the inclement weather which absolutely rainsoaked, and even arguably proverbially ransacked, Herrnstein Field.

The four including Jenkins met with high jump head official Bill Schaller to discuss continuing the competition once the meet resumed, but with the pit area becoming a mud puddle and a potential safety hazard, the quartet officially ended the event as per their wishes.

Jenkins’ 5-2 — which she actually cleared on her final of three attempts at that height — also matched the clearing height for Minerva senior Abby Wheeler, Warren senior Lily Herriott, and Meadowbrook junior Camden Black.

But based on tiebreakers for missed jumps at previous heights, Wheeler was the champion —with Black and Herriott having tied for regional runner-up.

Still, that didn’t matter to Jenkins or her nearby Northwest contingent at the high jump area, including retiring boys track and field head coach and athletic director Dave Frantz —who donned in a poncho did a slight yet jubilant rain dance.

Jenkins was understandably excited to be making her first trip to the state meet —in her senior season.

Of course, the entire 2020 track and field season was canceled by the Ohio High School Athletic Association —due to the coronavirus threat.

“I am so excited to advance to the state! My coaches had faith that I could PR and get 5-2 tonight and I was able to finally pull it off, even in the pouring rain,” said Jenkins. “It was a fun experience and I can’t wait to jump at Ohio State next week!”

She also scored five team points for the Lady Mohawks at the regional.

The top four in each event the regional meet move on to the state meet, as Jenkins jumped her previous personal-best 5-1 at the Southeast District championship at Washington Court House —and finished third.

The top four placers in each event at one of two Southeast District meets advance to the Region 7 meet for Division II.

She captured the long jump district championship at that same Washington Court House competition —leaping one inch shy of exactly 16 feet (15-11), and tying Waverly senior Jenna Thompson with the same distance.

Jenkins jumps in the long jump on Saturday —as those five field events which were not scheduled for Thursday will be contested that day.

The meet will resume at 11:30 a.m. in Chillicothe — with field event finals in girls discus, boys shot put, girls long jump, boys high jump and girls pole vault.

The running events, aside from the 4x800m relay which took place on Thursday, will be timed finals —and starting at 1 p.m.

Speaking of that 4x800m relay, the Mohawks’ foursome of juniors Gavin Defoe and Gabe Robinson and seniors Kailan Marshall and anchor leg Mason Breech finished sixth — in eight minutes and 43 seconds.

That was good enough for three team points, as Alex Baer —a Northwest junior in the boys discus—joined those Mohawk men in the team scoring, gaining a single solitary marker for his eighth-place performance.

Minford matched Northwest with team scoring on the opening evening —and doing so in one single event, with junior Luke Rader finishing fifth in the boys long jump.

Rader jumped 20 feet and eight inches for his best leap, and missed qualifying for the state among the top four by a mere razor-thin three inches.

Braydin McKee of Alexander claimed that desired fourth-place position, jumping 21 feet and one inch —and putting Rader into the pool of alternates to the state.

A complete list of results —for the Division II Region 7 championship meet —can be found at www.oh.milesplit.com.

Northwest senior clears PR

