East Greenup Kiwanis Run By The River returns

RUSSELL, Ky. — These 45th annual 5K and 10K road races — scheduled in downtown Russell, Ky. at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 — will be live for the first time since the onset of Covid-19 in 2020.

Registration is now underway with an early entry fee of $30.

On race day, the cost will be $35, according to race director Tim Gearhart.

The races are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky., and serve as a fundraiser for club projects.

Over the history of the event, the races have been considered among the best in the Tri-State.

“It’s been a challenge to restart the live races after being forced to do virtual races the past two years,” Gearhart said. “But I think we have everything organized to put on a first-class event.”

The Run By The River will be both a 5K or 10K competitive run, with divisions for both men and women runners, or a 5K or 10K non-competitive walk.

Trophies will be given to the winner and runner up in the 5K and 10K races in both men’s and women’s divisions.

Medals will be given to the top three winners in age brackets starting at 9-and-under, then in five-year age groups from 10-to-14 to 80-and-over.

Walkers will receive a finisher medal and their time.

All registered runners will receive a race shirt, which will be mailed approximately 10 days after the event.

To pre-register for the races, go to https://register.chronotrack.com/r/67439.

On race day, registration tables will be located at the Russell Senior Center parking lot — and will open at 7 a.m.

Those who have pre-registered need to report to the registration tent to pick up their race bib.

Races will start at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Russell fire station.

The race course goes to Clinton Street, then to the Ohio River, back to Houston Street then behind the fire station to Etna Street then down the River Road to Worthington.

Runners in the 5K race will turn around on the River Road, and return to the finish line at the Senior Center.

Runners in the 10K race will proceed to Worthington, turning left on Ferry Street, then left on Center Street to Stewart, then left on Stewart to Ramey Street and left on Fisher to the River Road and back to Russell.

There will be water stations on the River Road and on Fisher Street in Worthington, giving runners four opportunities to rehydrate.

Bananas, watermelon and water will be available at the finish line and runners will be offered pizza from Giovanni’s in Flatwoods (Ky.).

Trophy and medal presentations will be made as soon as results are finalized, or can be mailed to those who may not be able to stay.