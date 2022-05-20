Falcons run-rule Panthers in sectional final

MINFORD — As the saying goes, better late than never.

Thanks to their offense scoring 11 runs in their final three trips to the plate, the No. 4-seed Minford Falcons defeated visiting Southeastern (No. 20-seed) 12-2 in six innings in a Division III sectional final.

The Falcons combined for 10 hits as a team in the win and benefitted from seven Panther errors.

Juniors Adam Crank and Cole Borland did most of the heavy lifting at the plate — as Crank went 2-of-3 with a walk and team-high four RBI, and Borland went 2-of-4 and scored a team-high three runs and drove in a pair.

Borland also earned the win on the mound, allowing nine hits, one earned run, issuing no walks and striking out four Southeastern batters.

The No. 4-seed Falcons will face No. 5-seed Wellston in a D-III, Chillicothe #2 district semifinal on Wednesday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. at VA Memorial Stadium.

***

BOX SCORE

Southeastern 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 2 9 7

Minford 1 0 0 3 5 3 — 12 10 1

Minford hitting

JD Matiz 1-5, R, RBI

Carson Cronin 1-5, 2R, RBI

Adam Crank 2-3, 4RBI

Aodhan Queen 1-3

Mason Book 0-4, R, RBI

Noah Martin 1-4, 2R

Branson Alley 1-1, 2R, RBI

Rhyan Queen 1-3, R, BB

Cole Borland 2-4, 3R, 2RBI

Minford pitching

Cole Borland (M) 6IP, 9H, 1ER, 4K, 0BB, (W)

The 2022 Minford Falcons baseball team celebrating their 12-2 victory over Southeastern in a Division III sectional final. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Minford-BB-sectional.jpg The 2022 Minford Falcons baseball team celebrating their 12-2 victory over Southeastern in a Division III sectional final.

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved