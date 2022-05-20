Pirates are district bound

WHEELERSBURG — The Southeast District’s No. 2-seed in Division III, the Wheelersburg Pirates, overcame an early deficit in Thursday’s 4-1 victory over No. 15-seed Portsmouth West in a D-III sectional final.
The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when senior Jacob Davis scored sophomore Trevor Fike from third base on an RBI sacrifice fly.
Wheelersburg sophomore Landon Hutchinson tied the game in the second on an RBI sacrifice fly, scoring sophomore Jake Darling who led the inning with a hit by pitch.
Darling was hit by pitch three times in the contest — including an RBI HBP as Wheelersburg took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third.
Sophomore Cole Estep drove in Darling for another run in the fifth to give the Pirates’ their fifth and final run.
Pirates senior Hunter Thomas threw a complete game in the victory, allowing five hits, one earned run, and striking out seven Senators batters.
The No. 2-seed Pirates (17-8) will face No. 7-seed Meigs in a D-III, Chillicothe #1 district semifinal on Tuesday, May 24 at 4:00 p.m.
***
BOX SCORE
Portsmouth West 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 2
Wheelersburg 0 1 2 0 1 0 X — 4 3 0
West hitting
Trevor Fike 1-4, R
Jakob Tipton 2-3
Jacob Davis 0-2, RBI
Reece Coleman 0-2, BB
Max Rapp 1-3
Ryan Tatman 1-3
Wheelersburg hitting
Connor Estep 1-2, R
Cooper McKenzie 1-3, R
Isaac Bockway 1-3
Jake Darling 0-0, 2R, RBI
Cole Estep 0-1, 2RBI, BB
Caden Conn 0-2, BB
Landon Hutchinson 0-3, RBI
Pitching
Jakob Tipton (PW) 6IP, 3H, 2ER, 3BB, 3K (L)
Hunter Thomas (W) 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 1BB, 7K (W)
