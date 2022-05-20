Pirates are district bound

WHEELERSBURG — The Southeast District’s No. 2-seed in Division III, the Wheelersburg Pirates, overcame an early deficit in Thursday’s 4-1 victory over No. 15-seed Portsmouth West in a D-III sectional final.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when senior Jacob Davis scored sophomore Trevor Fike from third base on an RBI sacrifice fly.

Wheelersburg sophomore Landon Hutchinson tied the game in the second on an RBI sacrifice fly, scoring sophomore Jake Darling who led the inning with a hit by pitch.

Darling was hit by pitch three times in the contest — including an RBI HBP as Wheelersburg took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third.

Sophomore Cole Estep drove in Darling for another run in the fifth to give the Pirates’ their fifth and final run.

Pirates senior Hunter Thomas threw a complete game in the victory, allowing five hits, one earned run, and striking out seven Senators batters.

The No. 2-seed Pirates (17-8) will face No. 7-seed Meigs in a D-III, Chillicothe #1 district semifinal on Tuesday, May 24 at 4:00 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth West 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 2

Wheelersburg 0 1 2 0 1 0 X — 4 3 0

West hitting

Trevor Fike 1-4, R

Jakob Tipton 2-3

Jacob Davis 0-2, RBI

Reece Coleman 0-2, BB

Max Rapp 1-3

Ryan Tatman 1-3

Wheelersburg hitting

Connor Estep 1-2, R

Cooper McKenzie 1-3, R

Isaac Bockway 1-3

Jake Darling 0-0, 2R, RBI

Cole Estep 0-1, 2RBI, BB

Caden Conn 0-2, BB

Landon Hutchinson 0-3, RBI

Pitching

Jakob Tipton (PW) 6IP, 3H, 2ER, 3BB, 3K (L)

Hunter Thomas (W) 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 1BB, 7K (W)

The 2022 Wheelersburg Pirates baseball team defeated Portsmouth West 4-1 in a Division III sectional final on Thursday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Wheelersburg-BB-sectional-1.jpg The 2022 Wheelersburg Pirates baseball team defeated Portsmouth West 4-1 in a Division III sectional final on Thursday. Submitted photo

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

