Trojans return to districts

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans will be making their return to the Division III district tournament following Thursday’s 7-1 victory over Eastern Brown in a D-III, Chillicothe #1 sectional final.
After a scoreless first three innings, Portsmouth broke the game open with a three-run fourth, and back-to-back two run frames to follow.
The Trojans combined for 12 hits as a team, including two each by senior Drew Roe and juniors Tyler Duncan and Vinnie Lonardo.
Senior Daewin Spence pitched a complete game on the hill for the Trojans, allowing four hits, one earned run, and striking out nine Warrior batters.
The No. 3-seed Trojans (18-6) will face No. 6-seed Fairland in a D-III, Chillicothe #1 district semifinal on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. at VA Memorial Stadium.
***
BOX SCORE
Eastern Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 2
Portsmouth 0 0 0 3 2 2 X — 7 12 1
Portsmouth hitting
Drew Roe 2-3, R, RBI, BB
Tyler Duncan 2-4, R, RBI
Daewin Spence 1-4
Reade Pendleton 1-4, R
Zach Roth 1-4, R, RBI
Amari Harmon 1-3, R
Vinnie Lonardo 2-3, R, RBI
Nathaniel Berry 1-2, RBI
Dariyonne Bryant 1-3, R
Portsmouth pitching
Daewin Spence (P) 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 9K, 4BB (W)
