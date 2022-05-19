Sayre signs with SSU baseball

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West senior Eli Sayre will be living out his dream of playing the sport he loves at the collegiate level.

At a signing ceremony last week, Sayre became the last Senator to sign with the Shawnee State University baseball program — where he’ll further his athletic and academic careers.

“It’s always been my dream to play at the next level — I’m excited to be able to live that out at Shawnee State,” Sayre said.

Sayre is a four-year member of the Senators’ baseball program as the starting catcher, and a three-year member of the PW basketball program.

“I’ve had a lot of fun. I feel like I’ve grown a lot since my freshman year, want to thank my coaches for helping me get there,” he said.

The logistics and the opportunities afforded at SSU made his decision an easy one. Sayre said he plans to continue playing catcher when he becomes a Bear — and discussed his growth from his freshman to senior seasons.

“Being close to home, financially it made sense. I can play the sport I love and get the degree I want so it made sense,” Sayre said. “I’d imagine that’s (catcher) what I’ll play at the next level. My arm’s gotten a lot stronger and I’ve become a more confident player over my time here.”

Sayre says he’ll be majoring in accounting upon enrolling at SSU this fall.

“Felt good, my family and God have been my rock all the way throughout. Wouldn’t be here without their, my coaches, and friends’ support.”

Portsmouth West senior Eli Sayre signed to continue his education and baseball career at Shawnee State University at a signing ceremony inside the PWHS library. Pictured: (L-R, front) Chad Sayre, Eli Sayre, Alison Sayre, Emma Sayre; (L-R, back) Larry Goodwin, Todd Gilliland. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Sayre-signing-_-West.jpg Portsmouth West senior Eli Sayre signed to continue his education and baseball career at Shawnee State University at a signing ceremony inside the PWHS library. Pictured: (L-R, front) Chad Sayre, Eli Sayre, Alison Sayre, Emma Sayre; (L-R, back) Larry Goodwin, Todd Gilliland. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved