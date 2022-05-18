Jeeps claim sectional over Tomcats

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Jeeps wanted to leave little doubt as to their intentions on Tuesday.

An eight-run first inning for the Jeeps helped establish their path toward a return to the Division IV district tournament during their 10-1 win over Trimble in a Division IV sectional final.

South Webster saw six hitters combine for seven hits, including senior Jaren Lower who had team-highs of two hits and three RBI.

Junior left-hander Robert Martin went the distance for SW, striking out 14 Tomcats batters and allowing three hits in the victory.

“Anytime you can spot your starting pitcher 8 runs early in a ballgame it does a lot for confidence. It was another stellar performance from Robert. He had full control of his arsenal and missed a lot of bats tonight,” South Webster coach Ryan McClintic said, after the win. “We are really seeing the ball much better towards the end of the season and tonight we did a good job of staying patient at the plate. Connor and Jaren were spark plugs at the top of the order and got things started during the big first inning.”

Thanks to the victory, No. 7-seed South Webster will face No. 2-seed Symmes Valley in an all-Southern Ohio Conference D-IV district semifinal at VA Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 21 at 4:00 p.m.

“Symmes Valley is a good ball club and very well coached. Coach Renfroe will have his guys ready on Saturday and we are going to give them our best shot. Looking forward to a battle for 7 innings.”

BOX SCORE

Trimble 0 0 0 0 0 1 0— 1 3 3

South Webster 8 0 1 0 0 1 X — 10 7 3

Trimble batting

Down 1-3

Lackey 1-3

Henry 1-3

South Webster batting

Connor Bender 1-3, 2R, RBI

Jaren Lower 2-3, R, 3RBI

Trae Zimmerman 1-3, RBI

Cam Carpenter 1-3, R

Robert Martin 1-3, R, RBI

Brody Perkins 1-3, R, RBI

Pitching

Robert Martin (SW) 7IP, 0ER, 1BB, 3H, 14K (W)

South Webster senior Gavin Baker (18) slides into home plate during the Jeeps’ 10-1 win over Trimble in a Division IV sectional final. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Gavin-Baker-_-SW-Trimble.jpg South Webster senior Gavin Baker (18) slides into home plate during the Jeeps’ 10-1 win over Trimble in a Division IV sectional final. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

