Valley edges Peebles in sectional final

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians took their first step in repeating as Region 15 champions — defeating visiting Peebles 7-4 in Tuesday’s Division IV sectional final.

The No. 1-seed in the Southeast District Indians never trailed against the No. 16-seed Indians, earning their spot in Saturday’s Chillicothe #2 district semifinal.

Freshman Jaekyn Ridout scored a team-high four runs for Valley while also drawing a walk, having one of their four hits and driving in one run.

Senior Chase Morrow drove in two of Valley’s seven runs with a team-high two RBI.

Senior Landon Jones, junior Colt Buckle, and sophomore Jace Copley each had a hit for Valley.

Junior Carter Nickel earned the win on the mound, allowing six hits, no earned runs, and striking out eight Peebles batters in five innings. Junior George Arnett earned the save with a six-out outing in which he allowed three hits and one earned run.

Valley will face No. 9 Southern in a D-IV district semifinal at VA Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Peebles 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 — 4 9 3

Valley 1 3 0 1 1 1 X — 7 4 2

Valley hitting

Jaekyn Ridout 1-2, 4R, RBI, BB

Chase Morrow 0-3, R, 2RBI, BB

Tate Queen 0-3, BB

George Arnett 0-2, 2BB

Christopher Queen 0-2, 2BB

Hunter Edwards 0-2, R, 2BB

Landon Jones 1-3

Jace Copley 1-3, RBI

Colt Buckle 1-2, R

Valley pitching

Carter Nickel (V) 5IP, 6H, 0ER, 8K, 1BB (W)

George Arnett (V) 2IP, 3H, 1ER, 3K, 1BB (SV)

Valley junior Carter Nickel (10) delivers a pitch during the Indians’ 7-4 win over Peebles in a Division IV sectional final. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Carter-Nickel-_-Valley-Peebles.jpg Valley junior Carter Nickel (10) delivers a pitch during the Indians’ 7-4 win over Peebles in a Division IV sectional final. Patrick Phillips, Glory Days photography

