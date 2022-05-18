Scioto County athletes compete at Jr. High State Track and Field

HILLIARD — The 2022 OHSAA 7th and 8th Grade State Track and Field Championships took place on Saturday, May 14th at Hilliard Darby High School.

Several Scioto County student athletes took the trip north to Franklin County and competed among the 38 events in the State Track and Field Championships.

Boys 4×800 Relay

Brayden Weist, Liam Osborne, Beau Stephens, Braden Mantell — South Webster, 26th (9:33.71)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Trinity Lisath — Wheelersburg, 10th (16.33)

Boys 4×100 Relay

Clark Weller, Kenyon Evans, Gabe Vaughters, Elijah Brown — Wheelersburg, 20th (47.44)

Girls 200 Meter Hurdles

Trinity Lisath — Wheelersburg, 11th (30.65)

Boys 200 Meter Hurdles

Elijah Brown — Wheelersburg, 22nd (28.22)

Boys Discus Throw

Cashton Adkins — Wheelersburg, 1st (165-03)

Ison Emnett — Wheelersburg, 7th (148-03)

Caleb Lewis — Green, 18th (123-03)

Girls Long Jump

Trinity Lisath — Wheelersburg, 14th (15-09.50)

Girls Shot Put

Ella Hochstetler — Wheelersburg, 1st (41-00.50)

Boys Shot Put

Aidden Armbrister — Northwest, 2nd (48-05.50)

Ison Emnett — Wheelersburg, 18th (42-00.25)

Boys 100 Meter Dash Seated Event Wheelchair

Tate Ratliff — Green, 4th (26.08)

Girls Team Rankings

Wheelersburg — 17th, 10 points

Boys Team Rankings

Wheelersburg — 17th, 12 points

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_ohsaa-2.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved