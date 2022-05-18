Scioto County athletes compete at Jr. High State Track and Field

HILLIARD — The 2022 OHSAA 7th and 8th Grade State Track and Field Championships took place on Saturday, May 14th at Hilliard Darby High School.
Several Scioto County student athletes took the trip north to Franklin County and competed among the 38 events in the State Track and Field Championships.
Boys 4×800 Relay
Brayden Weist, Liam Osborne, Beau Stephens, Braden Mantell — South Webster, 26th (9:33.71)
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Trinity Lisath — Wheelersburg, 10th (16.33)
Boys 4×100 Relay
Clark Weller, Kenyon Evans, Gabe Vaughters, Elijah Brown — Wheelersburg, 20th (47.44)
Girls 200 Meter Hurdles
Trinity Lisath — Wheelersburg, 11th (30.65)
Boys 200 Meter Hurdles
Elijah Brown — Wheelersburg, 22nd (28.22)
Boys Discus Throw
Cashton Adkins — Wheelersburg, 1st (165-03)
Ison Emnett — Wheelersburg, 7th (148-03)
Caleb Lewis — Green, 18th (123-03)
Girls Long Jump
Trinity Lisath — Wheelersburg, 14th (15-09.50)
Girls Shot Put
Ella Hochstetler — Wheelersburg, 1st (41-00.50)
Boys Shot Put
Aidden Armbrister — Northwest, 2nd (48-05.50)
Ison Emnett — Wheelersburg, 18th (42-00.25)
Boys 100 Meter Dash Seated Event Wheelchair
Tate Ratliff — Green, 4th (26.08)
Girls Team Rankings
Wheelersburg — 17th, 10 points
Boys Team Rankings
Wheelersburg — 17th, 12 points
