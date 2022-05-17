Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 17


BASEBALL

Division III Sectional Semifinals

Minford 11, West Union 0 (6 innings)

Southeastern 5, Oak Hill 2

Eastern Brown 7, Nelsonville-York 6

Division IV Sectional Finals

Valley 7, Peebles 4

South Webster 10, Trimble 1

Ironton St. Joe 11, Notre Dame 1 (6 innings)

Fairfield 6, Clay 3

Symmes Valley 7, Paint Valley 1

Huntington 4, Eastern Meigs 3 (8 innings)

Whiteoak 8, Waterford 1

Southern at Manchester

SOFTBALL

Division III District Semifinals

Portsmouth West 10, Nelsonville-York 0 (6 innings)

Fairfield 5, Westfall 1

Division IV District Semiinals

Notre Dame 7, Peebles 2

Manchester 3, Symmes Valley 1

Regular season

Northwest 15, Eastern 3

