SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 17
BASEBALL
Division III Sectional Semifinals
Minford 11, West Union 0 (6 innings)
Southeastern 5, Oak Hill 2
Eastern Brown 7, Nelsonville-York 6
Division IV Sectional Finals
Valley 7, Peebles 4
South Webster 10, Trimble 1
Ironton St. Joe 11, Notre Dame 1 (6 innings)
Fairfield 6, Clay 3
Symmes Valley 7, Paint Valley 1
Huntington 4, Eastern Meigs 3 (8 innings)
Whiteoak 8, Waterford 1
Southern at Manchester
SOFTBALL
Division III District Semifinals
Portsmouth West 10, Nelsonville-York 0 (6 innings)
Fairfield 5, Westfall 1
Division IV District Semiinals
Notre Dame 7, Peebles 2
Manchester 3, Symmes Valley 1
Regular season
Northwest 15, Eastern 3