Senators strong in sectional over Lancers

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The name of the game for the Portsmouth West Senators on Monday was execution — and West coach Larry Goodwin said his Senators did just that.

The No. 15-seed Senators (9-13) defeated visiting Federal Hocking who was the No. 18-seed in their Division III sectional semifinal 7-3, earning the right to advance to Thursday’s D-III sectional final.

The Senators combined for eight hits and thanks to a four-run third inning, led the visiting Lancers over the final four frames.

“From a total team stand point, we executed our offense. We don’t rely heavily on extra-base hits, more bunting and hit and run situations where we can execute our speed,” Goodwin said, after the win. “Jakob Tipton going 3-of-3 with three doubles stands out, but a total team effort at the plate today.”

Three of West’s eight hits came way of sophomore Jakob Tipton — who also drove in a team-high four RBI as part of his three-hit day. Each of Tipton’s three hits were doubles.

Senior Eli Sayre went 2-of-3 at the plate and drove in two West runs in the four-run victory.

Sophomore Trevor Fike scored three of the Senators’ seven runs as their leadoff hitter, and also pitched a more than quality outing on the hill.

Fike allowed eight hits, one earned run, issued four walks, and struck out nine FH batters on 108 pitches.

“Started out a little slow but battled through and produced a great outing, giving up only one earned run,” Goodwin said, of Fike’s outing. “Sometimes with a few days layoff you see those struggles early, but pitched a great game and what we expect from our No. 1.”

Sophomores Reece Coleman and Cole Windsor each had a hit apiece, and senior Jacob Davis drove in a West run on a fielder’s choice.

West advances to the D-III sectional final where they’ll face the No. 2-seed in the Southeast District — the Wheelersburg Pirates.

For West to secure a sectional title in an upset bid, Goodwin says his team will have to execute on an extremely high level.

“We’ll need a flawless game, in all aspects,” Goodwin said. “Have to make the routine plays and prevent them from getting extra outs, and we have to execute at the plate.”

***

BOX SCORE

Federal Hocking 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3 8 2

Portsmouth West 1 0 4 0 2 0 X — 7 8 2

FH hitting

Ward 1-3, BB

Jackson 0-3, R, BB

Miller 1-4

McCune 0-3, R, BB

Wilkes 3-4, R, RBI

Torres 0-1, BB

McVey 0-2

Airhart 2-3, RBI

Bond 0-3

West hitting

Trevor Fike 1-3, 3R, BB

Eli Sayre 2-3, 2R, 2RBI

Jakob Tipton 3-3, R, 4RBI

Jacob Davis 0-3, RBI

Reece Coleman 1-3

Max Rapp 0-2, BB

Cole Windsor 1-2, R

Pitching

Miller (FH) 6IP, 8H, 5ER, 2BB, 5K (L)

Trevor Fike (W) 7IP, 8H, 1ER, 9K, 4BB (W)

Portsmouth West sophomore Jakob Tipton (26) went 3-of-3 with a team-high four RBI during the Senators’ 7-3 win over Federal Hocking in a Division III sectional semifinal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_IMG_0912.jpg Portsmouth West sophomore Jakob Tipton (26) went 3-of-3 with a team-high four RBI during the Senators’ 7-3 win over Federal Hocking in a Division III sectional semifinal. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth West sophomore Trevor Fike (35) delivers a pitch during the Senators’ 7-3 win over Federal Hocking in a Division III sectional semifinal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_IMG_0856.jpg Portsmouth West sophomore Trevor Fike (35) delivers a pitch during the Senators’ 7-3 win over Federal Hocking in a Division III sectional semifinal. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

West advances to face Wheelersburg in sectional final

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved