Senators strong in sectional over Lancers

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The name of the game for the Portsmouth West Senators on Monday was execution — and West coach Larry Goodwin said his Senators did just that.
The No. 15-seed Senators (9-13) defeated visiting Federal Hocking who was the No. 18-seed in their Division III sectional semifinal 7-3, earning the right to advance to Thursday’s D-III sectional final.
The Senators combined for eight hits and thanks to a four-run third inning, led the visiting Lancers over the final four frames.
“From a total team stand point, we executed our offense. We don’t rely heavily on extra-base hits, more bunting and hit and run situations where we can execute our speed,” Goodwin said, after the win. “Jakob Tipton going 3-of-3 with three doubles stands out, but a total team effort at the plate today.”
Three of West’s eight hits came way of sophomore Jakob Tipton — who also drove in a team-high four RBI as part of his three-hit day. Each of Tipton’s three hits were doubles.
Senior Eli Sayre went 2-of-3 at the plate and drove in two West runs in the four-run victory.
Sophomore Trevor Fike scored three of the Senators’ seven runs as their leadoff hitter, and also pitched a more than quality outing on the hill.
Fike allowed eight hits, one earned run, issued four walks, and struck out nine FH batters on 108 pitches.
“Started out a little slow but battled through and produced a great outing, giving up only one earned run,” Goodwin said, of Fike’s outing. “Sometimes with a few days layoff you see those struggles early, but pitched a great game and what we expect from our No. 1.”
Sophomores Reece Coleman and Cole Windsor each had a hit apiece, and senior Jacob Davis drove in a West run on a fielder’s choice.
West advances to the D-III sectional final where they’ll face the No. 2-seed in the Southeast District — the Wheelersburg Pirates.
For West to secure a sectional title in an upset bid, Goodwin says his team will have to execute on an extremely high level.
“We’ll need a flawless game, in all aspects,” Goodwin said. “Have to make the routine plays and prevent them from getting extra outs, and we have to execute at the plate.”
***
BOX SCORE
Federal Hocking 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3 8 2
Portsmouth West 1 0 4 0 2 0 X — 7 8 2
FH hitting
Ward 1-3, BB
Jackson 0-3, R, BB
Miller 1-4
McCune 0-3, R, BB
Wilkes 3-4, R, RBI
Torres 0-1, BB
McVey 0-2
Airhart 2-3, RBI
Bond 0-3
West hitting
Trevor Fike 1-3, 3R, BB
Eli Sayre 2-3, 2R, 2RBI
Jakob Tipton 3-3, R, 4RBI
Jacob Davis 0-3, RBI
Reece Coleman 1-3
Max Rapp 0-2, BB
Cole Windsor 1-2, R
Pitching
Miller (FH) 6IP, 8H, 5ER, 2BB, 5K (L)
Trevor Fike (W) 7IP, 8H, 1ER, 9K, 4BB (W)
Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT