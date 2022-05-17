SSU T&F competes at St. Francis Fighting Chance Invite

The Women’s and Men’s Track & Field team traveled to Joliet, Illinois to compete at the St. Francis Fighting Chance Invite. The men’s 4x800m relay started the weekend off strong with a 2nd place finish, a NAIA National A standard, and a new school record with a time of 7:43.47. The 4x800m relay team consisted of Mason Blizzard (SO/South Webster, Ohio), Landen Smith (FR/McDermott, Ohio), Aiden Kammler (JR/Portsmouth, Ohio), and Thryceton Deckard (SR/Monroe, Ohio).

In the men’s 10,000m race, Chris Parsons (SR/Middletown, Ohio) finished 13th with a time of 32:27.44. Following Parsons, Alex Morris (SO/Lucasville, Ohio) (14th, 32:38.95) and Logan Boggs (JR/Ironton, Ohio) (19th, 33:19.66) also ran in the 10,000m race. In the 5000m race, Jonah Phillips (JR/Chillicothe, Ohio) ran a 15:25.61 and Jacob Nichols (SR/Piketon, Ohio) ran a 16:18.06. In the men’s 800m, Thryceton Deckard finished 27th with a time of 1:56.58. Following Deckard, Mason Blizzard (42nd, 1:58.28), Thomas Hoggard (56th, 2:01.32), and Alex Morris (66th, 2:14.13) also competed in the 800m race.

On the women’s side, Jessica Price (SR/Proctorville, Ohio) finished 1st in the 5000m race with a time of 17:01.12. In the high jump, Haidyn Wamsley finished 7th with a jump of 1.56m.

The Bears will be competing at the NAIA National Championship meet in Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 25th through the 27th.