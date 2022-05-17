Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 16


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 16

Baseball —Division II Sectional semifinals

Circleville 11, Waverly 1

Hillsboro 2, Gallia Academy 1 (10 innings)

Baseball —Division III Sectional semifinals

Westfall 10, Belpre 0

Rock Hill 7, South Point 4

Crooksville 3, Ironton 2

Wellston 7, Coal Grove 0

Piketon 12, North Adams 5

West 7, Federal Hocking 3

Meigs 16, Alexander 1 (5 innings)

Adena 12, Northwest 2

Fairland 10, Chesapeake 0

Lynchburg-Clay 6, River Valley 0

Baseball — Regular Season

Oak Hill 7, South Webster 4

Softball —Division II District semifinals

Sheridan 4, Circleville 3

Athens 14, Gallia Academy 3 (5 innings)

Softball —Division III District semifinals

Wheelersburg 9, Northwest 1

Ironton 7, Adena 3

Softball — Regular Season

South Webster 8, Wellston 7

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-22.jpeg