SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 16
Baseball —Division II Sectional semifinals
Circleville 11, Waverly 1
Hillsboro 2, Gallia Academy 1 (10 innings)
Baseball —Division III Sectional semifinals
Westfall 10, Belpre 0
Rock Hill 7, South Point 4
Crooksville 3, Ironton 2
Wellston 7, Coal Grove 0
Piketon 12, North Adams 5
West 7, Federal Hocking 3
Meigs 16, Alexander 1 (5 innings)
Adena 12, Northwest 2
Fairland 10, Chesapeake 0
Lynchburg-Clay 6, River Valley 0
Baseball — Regular Season
Oak Hill 7, South Webster 4
Softball —Division II District semifinals
Sheridan 4, Circleville 3
Athens 14, Gallia Academy 3 (5 innings)
Softball —Division III District semifinals
Wheelersburg 9, Northwest 1
Ironton 7, Adena 3
Softball — Regular Season
South Webster 8, Wellston 7