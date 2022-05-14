SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 13 & 14

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 13
Baseball — Regular Season
Fairland 5, Portsmouth 4
South Point 7, Coal Grove 3
Unioto 5, Valley 1
Oak Hill 7, Wellston 6
Greenup County (Ky.) 10, Ironton 0 (5 innings)
Softball — Regular Season
Wheelersburg 11, Waverly 0 (5 innings)
Portsmouth 4, South Webster 3
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 14
Baseball —Division IV Sectional semifinals
Peebles 10, Green 0 (5 innings)
Clay 9, South Gallia 4
Notre Dame 10, New Boston 0 (5 innings)
Paint Valley 6, Pike Eastern 0
Trimble 14, Miller 2 (5 innings)
Waterford 10, Western 0 (5 innings)
Meigs Eastern 20, East 0 (5 innings)
Baseball — Regular Season
Whiteoak 7, Ironton St. Joseph 2
Zane Trace 10, Waverly 8