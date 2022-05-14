Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 13 & 14


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 13

Baseball — Regular Season

Fairland 5, Portsmouth 4

South Point 7, Coal Grove 3

Unioto 5, Valley 1

Oak Hill 7, Wellston 6

Greenup County (Ky.) 10, Ironton 0 (5 innings)

Softball — Regular Season

Wheelersburg 11, Waverly 0 (5 innings)

Portsmouth 4, South Webster 3

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 14

Baseball —Division IV Sectional semifinals

Peebles 10, Green 0 (5 innings)

Clay 9, South Gallia 4

Notre Dame 10, New Boston 0 (5 innings)

Paint Valley 6, Pike Eastern 0

Trimble 14, Miller 2 (5 innings)

Waterford 10, Western 0 (5 innings)

Meigs Eastern 20, East 0 (5 innings)

Baseball — Regular Season

Whiteoak 7, Ironton St. Joseph 2

Zane Trace 10, Waverly 8

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-20.jpeg