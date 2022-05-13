Martin pitches gem, Jeeps blank Titans

SOUTH WEBSTER —Looks like a tune-up Thursday turned into a South Webster shutout.

That’s because the host Jeeps book-ended at-bats with all 10 runs they needed, and got a one-hit complete-game pitching gem from junior ace Robert Martin, as South Webster turned back Notre Dame on Thursday — with a 10-0 baseball blanking in Jeep Country.

That’s correct —as South Webster evened its record to 12-12, scoring four first-inning runs and ending the non-league affair with a six-run spot in the fifth.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

The loss left the Titans at 11-10.

Both clubs are members of the Southern Ohio Conference, but reside in opposite divisions.

The Jeeps outhit the Titans 6-1, and took great advantage of six Notre Dame errors —offsetting the three they made themselves.

Connor Bender and Jaren Lower both went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in, as Isaiah Ruth and Martin mustered two RBI and one hit apiece.

Martin also crossed the plate once, helping himself out in his complete-game dominance.

He struck out a dozen Titans, didn’t issue a walk, hit one batter, and only gave up a Dylan Seison single.

“We had good production from the top of our order that got things going early for us. Connor (Bender) and Jaren (Lower) have been tablesetters for us all year long and tonight was no different,” said SWHS coach Ryan McClintic. “It was also a very efficient game on the mound for Robert. He didn’t nibble and challenged their hitters from start to finish.”

Martin’s pitching counterpart —Reagan Lester —went the distance on the hill for the Titans.

Notre Dame, the 12th-seeded squad in the Southeast District tournament, returns home on Saturday —and plays host to New Boston for a Division IV sectional semifinal.

First pitch is set for high noon.

The Jeeps, meanwhile, are the seventh-seeded unit, and return home on Tuesday to host a Division IV sectional championship tilt —against either Miller or 10th-seeded Trimble.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

South Webster junior pitcher Robert Martin delivers a pitch to a Notre Dame batter during Thursday’s non-league baseball game. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_ND-SW-Jeep-pitcher-.jpg South Webster junior pitcher Robert Martin delivers a pitch to a Notre Dame batter during Thursday’s non-league baseball game. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

