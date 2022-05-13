Pirates roll Lancers, win another sectional

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates play often times the role of heavy favorites, but they still prepared for the visiting Federal Hocking Lancers — just like any other softball squad which is on their immediate docket.

Always detail-oriented, and serious engagement indeed, the top-seeded in the entire Southeast District Division III Pirates put their first foot forward on Thursday towards what they hope is another state tournament appearance —as Wheelersburg blanked the Lancers 23-0 in a sectional championship tilt.

In fact, it was Wheelersburg’s ninth consecutive sectional title dating back to 2013 —as the Pirates, probably, would have made it 10 in a row had the 2020 season not been canceled caused by the coronavirus threat.

Wheelersburg won sectional crowns also in 2004, 2007 and 2008.

But, these 2022 Pirates have put up points, hits, shutouts and mercy-rule decisions by the shipload —the latest occurring on Thursday with Federal Hocking (3-15) coming to port.

The Pirates put up a dozen first-inning runs, added a second-stanza marker when Catie Boggs busted a two-out solo home run, tacked on two more tallies with six batters going to the dish in the third —and finally amounted eight fourth-frame counters.

Th contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule, which raised Wheelersburg’s Jolly Roger record to a stellar 20-1.

Only Teays Valley, a Central District Division I powerhouse, vanquished the Pirates in the regular season —and only did so 10-5 on a neutral diamond at Groveport.

Boggs, the standout freshman shortstop and leadoff hitter, paced the Pirates with four runs scored and four basehits —and led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple, as she scored three batters later for the only run Wheelersburg would need.

She was also the only Pirate to be hit by a pitch.

Besides Boggs’ three-bagger, Haley Myers and Macee Eaton both walked to load the bases in the first —and AndiJo Howard had a two-run single which made it 2-0 and the rout was on.

In fact, the top four hitters in the Pirate order —Boggs, Myers, Eaton and Howard —all crossed the plate twice in the opening inning.

Myers, Eaton and Howard drew a pair of walks apiece, as Sydney Skiver and Rileigh Lang were each walked once.

Speaking of Skiver, as part of the Pirates’ eight-run eruption in the fourth which fast-forwarded for the mercy rule, she smashed a three-run home run.

Howard had the start in the pitching circle and collected the win, while freshman Kaylynn Carter came in to toss the fifth.

She posted eight strikeouts, including the side in the first and third frames —and struck out five in a row following her first basehit allowed.

That was a two-out second-inning single by Emma Wilson, as the only other baserunners against her came in the fourth —when Colleen Starr walked with one out and Ava Tate singled with two down.

Both Lancers were in scoring position, but Howard made her shutout stand up — with a lineout for the third out to Boggs.

Howard faced 15 Lancers, while Carter saw five —including Sydney Martin who singled off her.

But Martin was ruled out for interference for the second out on the next at-bat —in which Alexis Smith reached on a fielder’s choice, and advanced to second on a Cheyenne Mayle walk.

Although, Carter induced the game-ending out to Eaton at first base.

The Pirates, already outright Southern Ohio Conference Division II champions for the seventh straight season, played at Waverly on Friday for a mandatory makeup matchup —and the opportunity to complete league play at a perfect 16-0.

Last season, with 16 conference contests scheduled, the Pirates played 15 and won them all —as that was the first season in which the SOC II played 16 league games.

Eastern’s moveup to the larger-school division necessitated that expansion from 14 to 16.

But now, with league games all behind them, the Pirates play another SOC II squad for their Division III district semifinal —the 12-12 and 12th-seeded Northwest Mohawks.

Northwest won its sectional championship game against 13th-seeded Rock Hill, taking it 11-1 in six innings in fact on Thursday.

The third and final meeting between the Pirates and Mohawks is set for 5 p.m. on Monday at Unioto High School.

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports

