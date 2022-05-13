Northwest softball wins sectional

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks softball team is advancing to the district stage this postseason.
With their 11-1 win over Rock Hill in Thursday’s Division III sectional final, the Lady Mohawks punched their ticket into next week’s D-III Unioto #3 district semifinal.
Northwest took an early lead and never trailed in their home win over Rock Hill — scoring two runs in the first inning, three in the fourth, two more in the fifth, and ending the game via run-rule with four runs in the home half of the sixth inning.
The Lady Mohawks combined for 12 hits as a team as sophomore pitcher Madison Puckett and her defense allowed seven hits and just one earned run on 70 pitches.
Puckett drove in a team-high three RBI on a pair of hits at the plate as well. Sophomore Lauren Redoutey finished with a team-high three hits and scored a team-high three runs.
Freshman Mollyann Runyon connected on a two-run home run during Northwest’s four-run sixth, giving the Lady Mohawks a 10-1 lead before Puckett drove in Redoutey as their 11th and final run.
Northwest (12-12), as the No. 12-seed, will face No. 1-seed Wheelersburg in Monday’s D-III district semi at Unioto High School at 5:00 p.m.
***
BOX SCORE
Rock Hill 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 7 6
Northwest 2 0 0 3 2 4 — 11 12 0
Northwest hitting
Janeatte Mustain 2-4, R
Haley Hawes 1-3, 2R, BB
Mollyann Runyon 1-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR
Alison Throckmorton 1-4, R
Lauren Redoutey 3-4, 3R, RBI
Madison Puckett 2-4, 3RBI
Abby Throckmorton 1-3
Alyssa Ferguson 1-3, R, RBI
Brooke Hawes 0-2, R
Northwest pitching
Madison Puckett (N) 6IP, 7H, 1ER, 1K, 0BB (W)
