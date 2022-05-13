Northwest softball wins sectional

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks softball team is advancing to the district stage this postseason.

With their 11-1 win over Rock Hill in Thursday’s Division III sectional final, the Lady Mohawks punched their ticket into next week’s D-III Unioto #3 district semifinal.

Northwest took an early lead and never trailed in their home win over Rock Hill — scoring two runs in the first inning, three in the fourth, two more in the fifth, and ending the game via run-rule with four runs in the home half of the sixth inning.

The Lady Mohawks combined for 12 hits as a team as sophomore pitcher Madison Puckett and her defense allowed seven hits and just one earned run on 70 pitches.

Puckett drove in a team-high three RBI on a pair of hits at the plate as well. Sophomore Lauren Redoutey finished with a team-high three hits and scored a team-high three runs.

Freshman Mollyann Runyon connected on a two-run home run during Northwest’s four-run sixth, giving the Lady Mohawks a 10-1 lead before Puckett drove in Redoutey as their 11th and final run.

Northwest (12-12), as the No. 12-seed, will face No. 1-seed Wheelersburg in Monday’s D-III district semi at Unioto High School at 5:00 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Rock Hill 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 7 6

Northwest 2 0 0 3 2 4 — 11 12 0

Northwest hitting

Janeatte Mustain 2-4, R

Haley Hawes 1-3, 2R, BB

Mollyann Runyon 1-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR

Alison Throckmorton 1-4, R

Lauren Redoutey 3-4, 3R, RBI

Madison Puckett 2-4, 3RBI

Abby Throckmorton 1-3

Alyssa Ferguson 1-3, R, RBI

Brooke Hawes 0-2, R

Northwest pitching

Madison Puckett (N) 6IP, 7H, 1ER, 1K, 0BB (W)

The Northwest Lady Mohawks softball team defeated Rock Hill 11-1 in six innings in a Division III sectional final in McDermott. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Northwest-SB-Sectional.jpg The Northwest Lady Mohawks softball team defeated Rock Hill 11-1 in six innings in a Division III sectional final in McDermott.

