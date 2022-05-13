Walk in the park for Portsmouth: Lady Trojans win second-straight sectional

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans took a disciplined approach in Thursday’s Division III sectional final versus South Point.

The Southeast District’s No. 4-seed Lady Trojans (19-6) drew a season-high 22 walks during their 19-0 win over the visiting Lady Pointers — doing so in winning their second-straight sectional final and earning a spot in the Unioto #1 district semis.

Sophomore Madison Ankrom drew a team-high four walks — as eight different Lady Trojans reached base via base on balls.

Senior Faith Phillips drove in a team-high four RBI on a pair of hits and earned the win on the circle — allowing two hits and issuing no walks in the victory.

Portsmouth will face No. 16-seed Zane Trace in a D-III district semifinal at Unioto High School on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.

BOX SCORE

South Point 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1

Portsmouth 6 3 8 2 X — 19 5 0

Portsmouth hitting

Emily Cheatham 1-2, 3R, RBI, 3BB

Katie Born 0-1, R, 2RBI, 3BB

Madison Perry 0-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB

Olivia Dickerson 1-2, 3R, 3RBI, 3BB

Olivia Ramey 0-0, 3R, 3BB

Faith Phillips 2-4, 4RBI

Madison Ankrom 0-0, 2R, RBI, 4BB

Ayonna Carr 1-1, 2R, 3RBI, 2BB

Kyndal Kearns 0-2, R, RBI, 2BB

Portsmouth pitching

Faith Phillips (P) 5IP, 2H, 0ER, 0BB, 2K (W)

The Portsmouth Lady Trojans softball team defeated South Point 19-0 in five innings to win the program’s second consecutive Division III sectional final. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Portsmouth-SB-sectional.jpg The Portsmouth Lady Trojans softball team defeated South Point 19-0 in five innings to win the program’s second consecutive Division III sectional final.

