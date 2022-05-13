Walk in the park for Portsmouth: Lady Trojans win second-straight sectional

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans took a disciplined approach in Thursday’s Division III sectional final versus South Point.
The Southeast District’s No. 4-seed Lady Trojans (19-6) drew a season-high 22 walks during their 19-0 win over the visiting Lady Pointers — doing so in winning their second-straight sectional final and earning a spot in the Unioto #1 district semis.
Sophomore Madison Ankrom drew a team-high four walks — as eight different Lady Trojans reached base via base on balls.
Senior Faith Phillips drove in a team-high four RBI on a pair of hits and earned the win on the circle — allowing two hits and issuing no walks in the victory.
Portsmouth will face No. 16-seed Zane Trace in a D-III district semifinal at Unioto High School on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.
***
BOX SCORE
South Point 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1
Portsmouth 6 3 8 2 X — 19 5 0
Portsmouth hitting
Emily Cheatham 1-2, 3R, RBI, 3BB
Katie Born 0-1, R, 2RBI, 3BB
Madison Perry 0-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB
Olivia Dickerson 1-2, 3R, 3RBI, 3BB
Olivia Ramey 0-0, 3R, 3BB
Faith Phillips 2-4, 4RBI
Madison Ankrom 0-0, 2R, RBI, 4BB
Ayonna Carr 1-1, 2R, 3RBI, 2BB
Kyndal Kearns 0-2, R, RBI, 2BB
Portsmouth pitching
Faith Phillips (P) 5IP, 2H, 0ER, 0BB, 2K (W)
