Senators blank Oaks, 5-0: West wins first softball sectional since ‘16

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Southeast District’s No. 2-seed will be making their return to the Division III district tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Portsmouth West Lady Senators (23-2) defeated visiting Oak Hill 5-0 on Thursday in a D-III sectional final, earning the right to advance to the Unioto #2 district semis where they’ll face No. 11-seed Nelsonville-York on Tuesday, May 18 at 5:00 p.m.

In their shutout win over the Lady Oaks, West saw another dominate performance in the circle from junior Sydney McDermott. McDermott faced just three over the minimum — allowing one hit, walking none, and striking out 15 Lady Oaks batters.

McDermott and sophomore Emma Sayre had three hits apiece and drove in a combined three runs in the win.

Senior Abi Boland, sophomore Emily Moore, and freshman Myla Mead each had a hit as part of West’s nine hits as a team.

BOX SCORE

Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 5

Portsmouth West 0 1 2 0 0 2 X — 5 9 1

West hitting

Emma Sayre 3-4, R, RBI

Myla Mead 1-4, R, RBI

Emily Moore 1-3

Abi Boland 1-3

Maci Bradford 0-3, R

Sydney McDermott 3-3, 2RBI

West pitching

Sydney McDermott (W) 7IP, 1H, 0BB, 0ER, 15K (W)

The Portsmouth West Lady Senators won the program’s first Division III sectional title since 2016 with their 5-0 win over Oak Hill in a D-III sectional final. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_West-SB-Sectional.jpg The Portsmouth West Lady Senators won the program’s first Division III sectional title since 2016 with their 5-0 win over Oak Hill in a D-III sectional final. Submitted photo

West wins first softball sectional since ‘16

Staff Report

