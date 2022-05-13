Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 12


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 12

Baseball — Regular Season

Wheelersburg 6, Minford 2 (8 innings)

Portsmouth 11, Green 1 (5 innings)

Northwest 7, Clay 3

South Webster 10, Notre Dame 0 (5 innings)

West 2, South Point 1

Waverly 12, Wellston 4

Symmes Valley 29, Western 2 (5 innings)

Chesapeake 5, Rock Hill 2

Greenup County (Ky.) 8, Ironton 3

Jackson 7, Gallia Academy 6

Valley at Raceland (Ky.), canceled

Softball — Division II Sectional Finals

Gallia Academy 8, Unioto 5

Sheridan 2, Logan Elm 1 (10 innings)

Circleville 9, Vinton County 7 (9 innings)

Softball — Division III Sectional Finals

Wheelersburg 23, Federal Hocking 0 (5 innings)

Northwest 11, Rock Hill 1 (6 innings)

Adena 12, Coal Grove 2

Ironton 10, New Lexington 0

West 5, Oak Hill 0

Nelsonville-York 3, Eastern Meigs 2

Fairfield 10, Eastern Brown 0

Westfall 7, Valley 0

Wellston 15, Alexander 0

Crooksville 2, Fairland 0

Portsmouth 19, South Point 0 (5 innings)

Zane Trace 9, Southeastern 7

Softball — Regular Season

Symmes Valley 15, Western 1 (5 innings)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_bww-logo_pms_horiz1-5.jpg