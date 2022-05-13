SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 12
Baseball — Regular Season
Wheelersburg 6, Minford 2 (8 innings)
Portsmouth 11, Green 1 (5 innings)
Northwest 7, Clay 3
South Webster 10, Notre Dame 0 (5 innings)
West 2, South Point 1
Waverly 12, Wellston 4
Symmes Valley 29, Western 2 (5 innings)
Chesapeake 5, Rock Hill 2
Greenup County (Ky.) 8, Ironton 3
Jackson 7, Gallia Academy 6
Valley at Raceland (Ky.), canceled
Softball — Division II Sectional Finals
Gallia Academy 8, Unioto 5
Sheridan 2, Logan Elm 1 (10 innings)
Circleville 9, Vinton County 7 (9 innings)
Softball — Division III Sectional Finals
Wheelersburg 23, Federal Hocking 0 (5 innings)
Northwest 11, Rock Hill 1 (6 innings)
Adena 12, Coal Grove 2
Ironton 10, New Lexington 0
West 5, Oak Hill 0
Nelsonville-York 3, Eastern Meigs 2
Fairfield 10, Eastern Brown 0
Westfall 7, Valley 0
Wellston 15, Alexander 0
Crooksville 2, Fairland 0
Portsmouth 19, South Point 0 (5 innings)
Zane Trace 9, Southeastern 7
Softball — Regular Season
Symmes Valley 15, Western 1 (5 innings)