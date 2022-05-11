Portsmouth’s Hamrick signs with Rio Grande

PORTSMOUTH — The finish line for the 2022 high school sports season is just ahead.

Prior to that, one area senior officially penned his intentions of attending the University of Rio Grande where he’ll further his education and track and field career.

Portsmouth senior Dante Hamrick — a four-year member of the Trojans’ track program under coach Gerald Cadogan — will be attending URG this fall where his standout abilities as a short distance runner will be useful on the Redstorm track team.

At the high school level, Hamrick is apart of the Trojans’ 4×100 relay team, and competes on an individual level in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. He says he hopes to participate in those same events at Rio Grande.

“My family, we were born sprinters. My uncles all ran the 100 — I just love going full speed, 100-percent of the time, so those are the events I want to focus on,” Hamrick said.

After attending a visit during his senior year, Hamrick said the decision to become a member of the URG student body became quite clear.

“The people and coaches, teammates. I met some of them on my visit and they’re excellent people. I love the campus,” Hamrick said. “I knew it was going to be the place I would end up going to when it came down to it.”

In addition to be a four-year member of the Trojans’ track program, Hamrick is a four-year member of the Portsmouth boys basketball program and played one year of high school football.

“It’s been amazing being apart of the program. My freshman year I didn’t get to run that much, but I got to learn from some great runners,” Hamrick said. “Seeing them succeed made me push myself to try and fill their shoes.”

As his senior season comes to an end, Hamrick said he and his Trojans teammates are focused on competing for — and ultimately winning — the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference track and field championship.

“We want to win the OVC. We’ve come up short these past couple of years, this year I feel like we have a good chance to go and win the league championship.”

Hamrick said he plans to major in sports education at URG in hopes of one day becoming a coach.

“It’s really exciting, it’s truly a blessing. I wouldn’t be here without all these people. My mom and dad are two of my biggest supporters ever, Coach Cadogan has been there with me every step of the way and my teammates have really pushed me to be best I can.”

Portsmouth senior Dante Hamrick (center seated) signed to continue his education and track career at Rio Grande University at a signing ceremony last week. Pictured (L-R, front): Jennifer Hamrick, Bianca Hamrick, Dante Hamrick, Daniel Washington, Glen Queen.; (L-R, back): Amari Dooley, Dayannah Washington, Harmony Hamrick, Zion Froe, Gerald Cadogan https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Hamrick-signing.jpg Portsmouth senior Dante Hamrick (center seated) signed to continue his education and track career at Rio Grande University at a signing ceremony last week. Pictured (L-R, front): Jennifer Hamrick, Bianca Hamrick, Dante Hamrick, Daniel Washington, Glen Queen.; (L-R, back): Amari Dooley, Dayannah Washington, Harmony Hamrick, Zion Froe, Gerald Cadogan Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

