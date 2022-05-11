Trojans top Wildcats in extras

MOWRYSTOWN — After Whiteoak scored the tying run to send the game into extra innings, Portsmouth scored a pair in the ninth to leave Mowrystown with a 5-3 road victory over the Wildcats.
An RBI fielder’s choice by Nathaniel Berry and an RBI single by Tyler Duncan gave the Trojans (16-5) the lead in the ninth — and senior Daewin Spence closed the door in relief.
Spence allowed one hit and no earned runs across his three innings as he, Duncan, and Vinnie Lonardo combined to strikeout 13 Whiteoak batters.
Amari Harmon led Portsmouth with two RBI, while Lonardo, Daewin Spence, and Dariyonne Bryant each had two hits in the contest.
***
BOX SCORE
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 — 5 9 1
Whiteoak 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3 6 4
Portsmouth hitting
Drew Roe 0-4, R, BB
Tyler Duncan 1-5, RBI
Daewin Spence 2-5
Reade Pendleton 1-5, R, RBI
Deandre Berry 0-1, R, BB
Amari Harmon 1-3, R, 2RBI
Vinnie Lonardo 2-4
Nathaniel Berry 0-3, R, RBI
Dariyonne Bryant 2-3, BB
Portsmouth pitching
Tyler Duncan (P) 4IP, 3H, 1ER, 2BB, 4K
Vinnie Lonardo (P) 2IP, 2H, 1ER, 3BB, 4K
Daewin Spence (P) 3IP, 1H, 0ER, 0BB, 5K (W)
