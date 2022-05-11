Minford beats Ironton behind 5-run fifth

MINFORD — The Minford Falcons (14-6) never trailed in Tuesday’s 8-6 non-league win over visiting Ironton — taking the lead for good behind a five-run fifth inning.

Ironton (10-10) tied the game in the top of the fifth with a two-run frame — after the Falcons had led by two runs on separate occasions (2-0, 3-1).

Falcons junior Cole Borland knocked-in a team-high three Minford runs in the victory, while senior Branson Alley had a pair of hits and two RBI, and sophomore Mason Book had two hits and one run driven in.

Junior Noah Martin earned the win on the hill, allowing one hit and a pair of earned runs in four and one-third innings pitched.

BOX SCORE

Ironton 0 0 0 1 2 1 2 — 6 5 2

Minford 1 0 1 1 5 0 X — 8 8 3

Minford batting

JD Matiz 0-3, R

Adam Crank 1-4, R

Aodhan Queen 0-2, R, 2BB

Mason Book 2-3, R, RBI, BB

Noah Martin 1-3, R

Branson Alley 2-3, R, 2RBI

Jacob Lewis 1-3, R

Carson Cronin 0-3, R

Cole Borland 1-3, 3RBI

Minford pitching

Noah Martin (M) 4.1IP, 1H, 2ER, 3K, 2BB (W)

Adam Crank (M) 1.2IP, 3H, 2ER, 0K, 1BB

Cam Thacker (M) 1IP, 1H, 0ER, 1K, 1BB

Staff Report

