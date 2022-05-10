Lady Tigers fall in D-IV sectional semi

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers did damage in their own right in Monday’s Division IV sectional semifinal versus Trimble — but were unable to overcome a great start by their guests in a 17-7 defeat.

The No. 17-seed Trimble scored the game’s first 14 runs — including an 11-run top of the third that helped decide their win over the No. 16-seed Lady Tigers at Millbrook Park.

Four different Trimble players had at-least two RBIs — as the Lady Tomcats collected 15 hits as a team and capitalized on six NB errors.

New Boston responded in the home half of the third with a five-run inning and again with two runs in the fourth.

Senior Kenzie Whitley had a team-high two hits for the Lady Tigers and scored twice, while fellow senior Raegan Helphinstine had a pair of RBI.

Sophomore Jadelyn Lawson drove in a team-high three RBI for New Boston, while junior Bre Cokel had two RBI.

Trimble, as the No. 17-seed, advances to the D-IV sectional final where they will face top-seeded Notre Dame on Wednesday, May 11 at 5:00 p.m. in Portsmouth.

BOX SCORE

Trimble 0 3 11 3 0 — 17 15 1

New Boston 0 0 5 2 0 — 7 5 6

Trimble hitting

B. Bickley 2-4, 3R, 3RBI, BB

A. Fours 4-5, 2R, 2RBI

B. Orsborne 0-4, R, RBI

K. Dixon 2-4, 3R, 2RBI

E. Young 1-3, R, RBI, BB

K. Kittle 2-4, 3R

A. Stevens 2-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB

R. Campbell 1-4, 3RBI

J. Richards 1-4, R

New Boston hitting

Kenzie Whitley 2-4, 2R

Jadelyn Lawson 1-1, 3RBI, BB

Dylan O’Rourke 0-1, R, BB

Cassie Williams 0-3, R

Bre Conkel 1-2, R, 2RBI, BB

Raegan Helphinstine 1-3, 2RBI

Gabby Banfield 0-1, R, BB

Ali Friend 0-1, R, 2BB

Pitching

J. Richards (T) 5IP, 7ER, 6BB, 3K (W)

Kenzie Whitley (NB) 3IP, 13H, 6ER, 0BB, 1K (L)

Cassie Wiliams (NB) 2IP, 2H, 2ER, 3BB, 1K

New Boston senior Kenzie Whitley (14) delivers a pitch during the Lady Tigers’ Division IV sectional semifinal versus Trimble and Millbrook Park. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_IMG_0192.jpg New Boston senior Kenzie Whitley (14) delivers a pitch during the Lady Tigers’ Division IV sectional semifinal versus Trimble and Millbrook Park. Jacob Smith | Daily Times New Boston sophomore Jadelyn Lawson (8) drove-in a team-high three RBI during the Lady Tigers’ Division IV sectional semifinal versus Trimble. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_IMG_0263.jpg New Boston sophomore Jadelyn Lawson (8) drove-in a team-high three RBI during the Lady Tigers’ Division IV sectional semifinal versus Trimble. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

