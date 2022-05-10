Indians edge Fighting Tigers

LUCASVILLE — A three-run sixth inning helped push the Valley Indians (16-2) past visiting Ironton in non-league play on Monday.
Junior George Arnett tied the game on the pitch he saw in the bottom of the sixth — delivering a home run to left field to even the contest at 3-3.
RBI singles by senior Landon Jones and by sophomore Jace Copley helped give and add-on to Valley’s lead in their three-run fifth.
Arnett earned the win in relief on the hill, allowing five hits and two earned runs in four and two-thirds innings pitched.
***
BOX SCORE
Ironton 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 — 4 6 1
Valley 0 0 2 0 0 3 X — 5 8 6
Valley hitting
Jaekyn Ridout 1-4, R
Colt Buckle 0-3, BB
Tate Queen 1-2, 2BB
Chase Morrow 2-4, RBI
George Arentt 1-3, R, RBI
Chris Queen 0-3, R
Hunter Edwards 1-2, R
Landon Jones 1-1, RBI, BB
Jace Copley 1-3, 2RBI
Valley pitching
Carter Nickel (V) 2IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K
George Arnett (V) 4.2IP, 5H, 2ER, 0BB, 4K (W)
Chris Queen (V) 0.1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 0K
