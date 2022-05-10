Indians edge Fighting Tigers

LUCASVILLE — A three-run sixth inning helped push the Valley Indians (16-2) past visiting Ironton in non-league play on Monday.

Junior George Arnett tied the game on the pitch he saw in the bottom of the sixth — delivering a home run to left field to even the contest at 3-3.

RBI singles by senior Landon Jones and by sophomore Jace Copley helped give and add-on to Valley’s lead in their three-run fifth.

Arnett earned the win in relief on the hill, allowing five hits and two earned runs in four and two-thirds innings pitched.

BOX SCORE

Ironton 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 — 4 6 1

Valley 0 0 2 0 0 3 X — 5 8 6

Valley hitting

Jaekyn Ridout 1-4, R

Colt Buckle 0-3, BB

Tate Queen 1-2, 2BB

Chase Morrow 2-4, RBI

George Arentt 1-3, R, RBI

Chris Queen 0-3, R

Hunter Edwards 1-2, R

Landon Jones 1-1, RBI, BB

Jace Copley 1-3, 2RBI

Valley pitching

Carter Nickel (V) 2IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K

George Arnett (V) 4.2IP, 5H, 2ER, 0BB, 4K (W)

Chris Queen (V) 0.1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 0K

Staff Report

