Late production pushes Clay past Symmes

PORTSMOUTH — The Clay Lady Panthers broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge visiting Symmes valley 4-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

The host Clay never trailed past the first inning — taking a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the second.

Four different Lady Panthers recorded a pair of hits in the victory — including Shea Edgington, Kailey Ware, Jordyn Mathias, and Sarah Cassidy.

Freshman Lynsey Loop had a pair of RBI for Clay in the win. Senior Preslee Lutz earned the win in the circle, allowing six hits and striking out seven in the complete game effort.

BOX SCORE

Symmes Valley 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3 6 1

Clay 0 2 1 0 0 1 X — 4 9 1

Clay hitting

Shea Edgington 2-3, R

Kailey Ware 2-3, R, RBI

Jordyn Mathias 2-3, 2R

Lynsey Loop 1-2, 2RBI

Sarah Cassidy 2-3, RBI

Clay pitching

Preslee Lutz (C) 7IP, 6H, 3ER, 2BB, 7K (W)

Staff Report

