SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 9

Baseball

Valley 5, Ironton 4

Northwest 6, Peebles 3

Notre Dame 14, Western 3

Symmes Valley 14, East 2 (5 innings)

Jackson 4, Wheelersburg 1

Greenup County (Ky.) 13, South Webster 3 (6 innings)

Chesapeake 8, Clay 6

Waverly 1, Gallia Academy 0 (9 innings)

Ironton St. Joseph 6, South Point 5 (8 innings)

Fairland 9, Greenup County (Ky.) 4

South Gallia at Coal Grove

Softball

Division IV sectional semifinals

Green 9, Western 1

Trimble 17, New Boston 7 (5 innings)

Pike Eastern 14, East 4 (6 innings)

Regular season

Wheelersburg 38, Minford 0 (5 innings)

West 2, South Webster 0

Clay 4, Symmes Valley 3

Fairland 13, South Point 1

Wellston 8, Ironton 1

Northwest at Portsmouth, ppd. to May 10