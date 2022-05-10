SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 9
Baseball
Valley 5, Ironton 4
Northwest 6, Peebles 3
Notre Dame 14, Western 3
Symmes Valley 14, East 2 (5 innings)
Jackson 4, Wheelersburg 1
Greenup County (Ky.) 13, South Webster 3 (6 innings)
Chesapeake 8, Clay 6
Waverly 1, Gallia Academy 0 (9 innings)
Ironton St. Joseph 6, South Point 5 (8 innings)
Fairland 9, Greenup County (Ky.) 4
South Gallia at Coal Grove
Softball
Division IV sectional semifinals
Green 9, Western 1
Trimble 17, New Boston 7 (5 innings)
Pike Eastern 14, East 4 (6 innings)
Regular season
Wheelersburg 38, Minford 0 (5 innings)
West 2, South Webster 0
Clay 4, Symmes Valley 3
Fairland 13, South Point 1
Wellston 8, Ironton 1
Northwest at Portsmouth, ppd. to May 10