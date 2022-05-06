Waverly sweeps SOC tennis titles

PORTSMOUTH — With a day in-between competition, the 2022 Southern Ohio Conference boys tennis singles and doubles tournament went off without a hitch at the Dr. William E. Daehler Tennis Center on the campus of Shawnee State University.

It was a clean-sweep for the singles and doubles titles for the Waverly Tigers tennis program — as senior Penn Morrison won his third SOC singles title in his high school career, and the top-seeded doubles team in Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert claimed the doubles championship.

The Tigers tennis team also won the SOC team championship by sweeping the league slate during the regular season.

Waverly’s Mark Stulley, Wheelersburg’s Nathan Sylvia, and Minford’s Charlie Neal were each named to the all-Southern Ohio Conference singles team by reaching the top four in the bracket.

Wheelersburg’s top doubles team of Preslee Etterling and Alex Thomas were named to the all-SOC doubles team as the tournament’s runner-up to Lamerson and Nibert.

The Division I and II sectional tennis tournaments will be held at the Daehler Tennis Center and Portsmouth High School on May 9 and 10.

Singles

First Round

Avery Gosselin (NB) d. Micah Bradshaw (V) (7-5, 2-6, 10-4)

Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Gabe Kouns (PW) (6-1, 6-2)

Ethan Hazelbaker (PW) d. Adrian Keeran (V) (6-1, 6-0)

Hailey Arnett (C) d. Chaz Myers (WB) (7-5, 2-6, 10-4)

Second Round

Penn Morrison (Wav) d. Avery Gosselin (NB) (6-0, 6-0)

Austin Collier (WB) d. Brandon Anderson (PW) (6-3, 7-5)

Nathan Sylvia (WB) d. Nathaniel Knight (M) (7-5, 6-4)

Carson Moore (Wav) d. Liam Garrison (C) (6-2, 6-3)

Landon Thomas (C) d. Ethan Hazelbaker (PW) (6-4, 6-1)

Mark Stulley (Wav) d. Kade Glockner (M) (6-0, 6-1)

Charlie Neal (M) d. Hailey Arnett (C) (6-0, 6-1)

Carter Ruby (V) d. Brooklyn Boyer (NB) (6-4, 6-0)

Quarterfinals

Penn Morrison (Wav) d. Austin Collier (WB) (6-0, 6-0)

Nathan Sylvia (WB) d. Carson Moore (Wav) (6-4, 6-3)

Mark Stulley (Wav) d. Landon Thomas (C) (6-1, 6-1)

Charlie Neal (M) d. Carter Ruby (V) (6-0, 6-0)

Semifinals

Penn Morrison (Wav) d. Nathan Sylvia (WB) (6-0, 6-0)

Mark Stulley (Wav) d. Charlie Neal (M) (6-3, 2-6, 6-1)

Finals

Penn Morrison (Wav) d. Mark Stulley (Wav) (6-0, 6-1)

Doubles

First Round

Justice/Justice (M) d. Cochran/Thayer (V) (6-1, 6-2)

Carroll/McKenzie (Wav) d. Arnold/Rase (WB) (6-2, 6-3)

Thornton/Swords (C) d. Horner/Robinson (PW) (7-5, 6-1)

Deal/Fowler (C) d. Allard/Maynard (NB) (6-0, 6-0)

Coleman/Coleman (PW) d. Sparks/Petry (V) (6-4, 6-3)

Quarterfinals

Lamerson/Nibert (Wav) d. Justice/Justice (M) (6-1, 6-1)

Carroll/McKenzie (Wav) d. Thornton/Swords (C) (6-0, 6-2)

Kelley/Osborne (M) d. Deal/Fowler (C) (6-4, 2-6, 6-0)

Thomas/Etterling (WB) d. Coleman/Coleman (PW) (6-1, 6-2)

Semifinals

Lamerson/Nibert (Wav) d. Carroll/McKenzie (Wav) (6-2, 6-0)

Thomas/Etterling (WB) d. Kelley/Osborne (M) (4-6, 6-2, 6-1)

Finals

Lamerson/Nibert (Wav) d. Thomas/Etterling (WB) (6-1, 7-6 (7-1))

