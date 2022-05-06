Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 5


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 5

Baseball

Valley 11, Waverly 1

South Webster 5, West 4

Northwest 14, Southeastern 3

Lawrence County (Ky.) 6, Wheelersburg 1 (at Greenup County Classic)

Greenup County (Ky.) 9, Minford 0 (at Greenup County Classic)

Ironton St. Joseph 8, Symmes Valley 7 (9 innings)

Ironton 5, Portsmouth 1

Rock Hill 4, Gallia Academy 2

Fairland 7, Wayne (W. Va.) 4

Western at East

Softball

South Webster 12, Oak Hill 0

Waverly 4, Valley 3

East 8, Western 3

Ironton 3, Portsmouth 1

Coal Grove 10, Chesapeake 0 (5 innings)

Symmes Valley 4, Rock Hill 3 (12 innings)

Green at Eastern

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-10.jpeg