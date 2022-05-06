SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 5
Baseball
Valley 11, Waverly 1
South Webster 5, West 4
Northwest 14, Southeastern 3
Lawrence County (Ky.) 6, Wheelersburg 1 (at Greenup County Classic)
Greenup County (Ky.) 9, Minford 0 (at Greenup County Classic)
Ironton St. Joseph 8, Symmes Valley 7 (9 innings)
Ironton 5, Portsmouth 1
Rock Hill 4, Gallia Academy 2
Fairland 7, Wayne (W. Va.) 4
Western at East
Softball
South Webster 12, Oak Hill 0
Waverly 4, Valley 3
East 8, Western 3
Ironton 3, Portsmouth 1
Coal Grove 10, Chesapeake 0 (5 innings)
Symmes Valley 4, Rock Hill 3 (12 innings)
Green at Eastern