Falcons rally past Senators

WEST PORTSMOUTH — A four-run sixth inning helped push the Minford Falcons past Portsmouth West 6-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Wednesday.

The Falcons (13-5, 12-3 SOC II) entered the top of the sixth trailing 2-1, but their five runs scored in their final two trips to the plate made the difference.

Junior Aodhan Queen delivered a pair of RBI for the Falcons, while senior Jacob Lewis drove in one Minford run and scored himself in a pinch-hit appearance.

Junior Noah Martin earned the win on the hill for Minford, allowing no hits and issuing no walks over the final three innings in a relief appearance.

***

BOX SCORE

Minford 0 0 1 0 0 4 1 — 6 9 2

West 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 2 3 4

Minford hitting

JD Matiz 1-4

Adam Crank 1-4, R

Aodhan Queen 1-3, R, 2RBI

Mason Book 1-4

Noah Martin 0-3, R

Rhyan Queen 1-2

Jacob Lewis 1-1, R, RBI

Carson Cronin 2-3, 2R

Cole Borland 1-3

West hitting

Reece Boleman 0-3, R, BB

Jakob Tipton 1-2

Jacob Davis 1-3, RBI

Eli Sayre 1-2, R, BB

Pitching

Adam Crank (M) 4IP, 3H, 1ER, 2BB, 4K

Noah Martin (M) 3IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 2K (W)

Trevor Fike (W) 7IP, 9H, 1ER, 0BB, 7K (L)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Minford-logo.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved