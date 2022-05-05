Falcons rally past Senators

WEST PORTSMOUTH — A four-run sixth inning helped push the Minford Falcons past Portsmouth West 6-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Wednesday.
The Falcons (13-5, 12-3 SOC II) entered the top of the sixth trailing 2-1, but their five runs scored in their final two trips to the plate made the difference.
Junior Aodhan Queen delivered a pair of RBI for the Falcons, while senior Jacob Lewis drove in one Minford run and scored himself in a pinch-hit appearance.
Junior Noah Martin earned the win on the hill for Minford, allowing no hits and issuing no walks over the final three innings in a relief appearance.
***
BOX SCORE
Minford 0 0 1 0 0 4 1 — 6 9 2
West 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 2 3 4
Minford hitting
JD Matiz 1-4
Adam Crank 1-4, R
Aodhan Queen 1-3, R, 2RBI
Mason Book 1-4
Noah Martin 0-3, R
Rhyan Queen 1-2
Jacob Lewis 1-1, R, RBI
Carson Cronin 2-3, 2R
Cole Borland 1-3
West hitting
Reece Boleman 0-3, R, BB
Jakob Tipton 1-2
Jacob Davis 1-3, RBI
Eli Sayre 1-2, R, BB
Pitching
Adam Crank (M) 4IP, 3H, 1ER, 2BB, 4K
Noah Martin (M) 3IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 2K (W)
Trevor Fike (W) 7IP, 9H, 1ER, 0BB, 7K (L)
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved