Trojans blank Hornets

COAL GROVE — The Portsmouth Trojans (15-4, 9-3 OVC) earned a bounce-back win in Ohio Valley Conference play on Wednesday — blanking host Coal Grove 10-0 in five innings.

Junior Tyler Duncan drove in three Portsmouth runs and scored a team-high three runs, as well as earned the win on the mound for the Trojans.

Duncan allowed two hits and struck out six in three innings before senior Drew Roe entered in relief and pitched the final two innings.

Roe allowed just one hit and issued no walks on 19 pitches in the fourth and fifth frames.

Sophomore Zach Roth drove in two Portsmouth runs and senior Daewin Spence had an RBI as Portsmouth combined for seven hits and capitalized on four Hornets errors.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 2 0 1 3 4 — 10 7 0

Coal Grove 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 4

Portsmouth hitting

Drew Roe 1-2, 2R, 2BB

Tyler Duncan 1-4, 3R, 3RBI

Daewin Spence 1-2, 2R, 2BB

Reade Pendleton 1-3, RBI

Zach Roth 0-2, 2RBI, BB

Amari Harmon 1-3, BB

Vinnie Lonardo 1-3, R, BB

Jake Carter 0-0, R, BB

Dariyonne Bryant 1-3, R

Portsmouth pitching

Tyler Duncan (P) 3IP, 2H, 0ER, 0BB, 6K (W)

Drew Roe (P) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 0BB, 0K

